Farewell to the chief: Col. John MacDonald reflects on career with CPD ahead of retirement

COVENTRY — When he began his career as a patrol officer with the Coventry Police Department 25 years ago, John MacDonald never imagined that he’d eventually be at the helm of the organization.
“I don’t think you ever really think that,” MacDonald said last month, sitting in his office in Coventry’s new police and human services complex, a spacious room that he only occupied for a little over a month by the time of his retirement.
“I’ve always just kind of kept my eye on the 50-meter target, and don’t think too much about what’s in the future,” he continued. “I just look at what I’ve got to do today.”
Hired in 1994 as a patrol officer, MacDonald’s first days with the department were spent working the midnight shift, patrolling Coventry’s streets until 8 a.m.
“I was fortunate not to do a lot of time on midnights,” said MacDonald, who soon after being hired took up working the second shift.
MacDonald worked for some eight years on the second shift, patrolling from 4 p.m. to midnight. The work was exciting, MacDonald said, and it gave him some of his favorite memories of the last 25 years.
“At nighttime, you’re out there looking to stick your nose into stuff, see what pops up,” he said. “It was fun.”
Memories of car chases and wild call-outs blend together for MacDonald, who said he thinks fondly of those years as some of the best of his career.
“There’s all kinds of crazy things that happen on second shift you never really hear about,” he said.
MacDonald rose quickly through the ranks, promoted to sergeant in 2003, to lieutenant in 2008, to patrol captain in 2012, and to detective captain a year later.
In 2015, MacDonald was appointed as the Coventry Police Department’s 14th chief.
Before interviewing for the chief position, MacDonald had written a strategic plan of his short- and long-term goals and objectives for the department.
“There’s a lot of power, I think, in writing down your goals,” MacDonald said.
The department has been using the plan since, referring to it to accomplish things like replacing old equipment and patrol uniforms, realigning the structure of the organization, and “staying ahead of the training curve.”
One of the major goals set forth by the plan was to earn accreditation through the Rhode Island Police Accreditation Commission.
“We wanted to make sure we were doing everything we should be doing by national standards,” MacDonald said. “We always did things right, I felt. We always had good agency, our culture was good, but we had a building that didn’t support it.”
With the goal of building a new police complex well on its way to fruition, however, the department last January finally received its accreditation.
Still, the goal of building a new police station also didn’t come easily.
After voters rejected the bond for the building project in 2014, MacDonald became determined to somehow spread the word about the need for the new facility.
“I was captain then, and I was working closely with the chief,” MacDonald recalled. “We learned a lot of lessons from that time.”
It would be crucial for the department to establish effective communication methods between police and members of the public, MacDonald remembered thinking — not only to get the bond approved, but to keep Coventry residents informed of other goings-on, as well.
In the last five years the department’s Facebook page has accumulated some 20,000 followers, making it the third most followed police page in the state.
“I think it helps us have an impactful voice in the community,” MacDonald said of the department’s social media accounts. “There’s always going to be bad stories, no matter what, but I think with social media, if you use it right, you can tell the good stories that people might not know about.”
And by sharing feel-good stories on its Facebook page, MacDonald added, the department has been able to strengthen the trust between police officers and the residents they serve.
“We always did good stuff in the community,” he said, “but I think one of the things that we tried to do collectively was to get out there and do Coffee with a Cop, and do community events with Parks and Rec, and do stuff with the schools, and then put it on social media so people see that we’re out there.”
Community policing, MacDonald added, is a major pillar of any good police organization.
“You’re always going to have those moments where there might be a breach of trust,” he said, “but you try to just continue to tell the public, ‘we’re good people, we’re out here trying to do the right thing.’”
MacDonald figures social media also helped lead to the approval in 2016 of the $12 million bond to construct the new Police and Human Services Complex, which police finally moved into last month.
A lot has changed in the police profession in the two and a half decades since MacDonald was sworn in. Among the most dramatic differences between today and 1994, he said, involves the role in society of social media and technology.
“Technology is really the big game-changer in my career,” he said.
In investigations, for example, cell phones are now among the first places police search for evidence.
“Everyone has their life on their phones,” said MacDonald, who added that improved surveillance technology has changed how he and his colleagues do their job, as well.
Patrol officers today also deal with a lot more than MacDonald ever did when he worked in that position, he said,
“I just think it’s a more complex society,” he said. “If I had told someone years ago, ‘give me your license and registration,’ most people just gave it to you.”
These days, however, people seem to question authority more than they did in the past, he said, adding that the problem is one shared by today’s teachers.
As for strategic plan objectives that haven’t yet been met, MacDonald said he would have liked to make upgrades to the animal control officers’ building. He said he also hopes the police department continues applying for grants to add two additional school resource officers in the middle- and high schools — there’s currently one officer in each building.
Despite the few things yet to be done, with the help of his family, the community, town staff and his fellow police officers, MacDonald has been able to accomplish much of what he set out to do.
“I couldn’t have done all of this without a team effort of people pushing in the same direction,” he added.
With so much on his plate from day one, MacDonald said the last 25 years feel to have flown by.
“Especially the last five years as chief,” he added. “The building project was a big part of what we had going on — it kept us very busy — and our people did great police work all that time. There was just a lot going on all the time for us.”
And as for what’s to come, MacDonald said he’s “definitely ready.”
In his next chapter, MacDonald will be taking over as the Rhode Island Army National Guard’s State Army Aviation Officer, overseeing the Army Aviation Facility at Quonset Air National Guard Base.
MacDonald has served in a part-time capacity with the Guard since 1994 — in fact, shortly after starting at the Coventry Police Department, he took about a year-long hiatus from the position to learn how to fly helicopters at flight school.
The National Guard began its selection process for the full-time position in October, and asked MacDonald if he would be interested in applying.
“I wasn’t really expecting to leave [the police department], but the building was coming to an end, and the opportunity was a rare one,” recalled MacDonald, who lives in Scituate.
With that, he threw his hat in the ring, and learned a month later that he’d been selected for the job.
“It’s something I never thought could happen,” MacDonald said. “It’s harder to get into the Guard as a full-timer, but it was kind of a special set of circumstances that opened that window of opportunity.”
—
Lining the hallways that weave throughout the new police complex, dozens of displayed images and antique gadgets serve as reminders of the department’s history. Shadow boxes exhibit old batons and radios; a frame holds a shirt once worn by a Coventry policeman who in 1987 was shot and survived; weathered photographs depict vintage police vehicles and the town’s first female dispatcher and patrol officers through the decades.
And along one wall, a row of portraits show the chronology of the department’s chiefs. The department’s first chief, hired in 1948, fills the first frame, followed by Harvey Simmons, Vincent Vespia, Victor Pajak.
In the last of the 14 portraits, donning a uniform, tie and service cap, is MacDonald.
As he prepares to leave the department, MacDonald is confident that he’s leaving it in good hands.
“I’ve been proud of the fact that we’ve recruited great people,” he said. “Our process is solid, our standards are high.”
There are also currently a lot of young people working in the department.
“The agency’s young, we have good, talented people here, and we do good work” MacDonald said. “The future is them.”
And as for what he expects of his successor, MacDonald said he hopes whoever is chosen has a strong vision for the department.
“It’s definitely bittersweet to leave,” he added. “It feels conflicting, after 25 years being here as a police officer.”
“I think it’s time,” he continued, “but I’m certainly going to miss coming in every day and putting on gear and being a police officer.”
