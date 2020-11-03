Candidates in a couple of local races were neck-and-neck as votes cast Tuesday trickled in from each precinct after polls closed.
Results are unofficial, and not all precincts had reported as of press time. Results could very well change in the days ahead.
The race was tight at 11 p.m. Tuesday in Coventry’s Dist. 5, where incumbent Debra Bacon had received 653 votes compared to Kimberly Shockley’s 643, with all four precincts reporting, according to unofficial results from the state Board of Elections.
And in Dist. 2, Jennifer Ludwig was leading Bradford Mayer with 623 votes to his 564, with all three precincts reporting.
James LeBlanc, who ran an uncontested race for the Dist. 3 council seat, had so far raked in 547 votes, with only one precinct counted out of three.
In the school committee races, incumbents Lucas Murray, of Dist. 1, and David Florio, of Dist. 4, who both ran unopposed, had received 352 and 657 votes, respectively.
In the General Assembly, incumbent Dist. 28 Rep. George Nardone, a Republican, was showing a decent lead over Democrat Scott Guthrie, with 69 percent of the vote and four of seven precincts reporting.
Meanwhile in Dist. 29, incumbent Rep. James Jackson was down by more than 800 votes compared to his Republican challenger Patricia Morgan, with all five precincts reporting.
In the Senate, Republican Jeffery Kozlin had received 2,316 votes at press time to serve a two-year term in Dist. 9, while his opponent, Democrat John Burke, had earned 2,018, with seven of nine precincts counted.
Republican Pat Cortellessa had earned 3,487 votes for the Dist. 27 Senate seat, compared to incumbent Hanna Gallo's 2,839, with all precincts reporting.
