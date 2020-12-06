COVENTRY — By a unanimous vote, the Coventry Town Council this week elected Ann Dickson as its president, with newcomer Jen Ludwig earning the title of vice president by a vote of 4 to 1.
Nominated by Ludwig, Dickson said during the meeting Thursday night that she was excited to lead “a group of exceptionally talented, community-minded men and women.”
“I’m happy to work with all of you,” said Dickson, a member of the Coventry Town Council since 2018, who added that “working hard and smart has always been part of [her] DNA.”
“And I'll carry these values to this role as president,” she continued.
Before a vote was taken, Kimberly Shockley, elected last month to fill the Dist. 5 seat, asked for clarification on the duties of the council president.
“I know they lead the meeting, they are able to set the agenda for the meeting,” Shockley said, “but beyond that — creating the decorum for the council — what do they do that sets them apart from the rest of the council?”
The role, Town Solicitor Nicholas Gorham said, is “in some ways ceremonial.”
“The council is a legislative body, principally,” Gorham said, adding that the town manager performs executive functions on the town council’s behalf.
Still, creating the agenda is an important task that Gorham said he’s come to appreciate more and more.
“It dictates the pace and what the council hears,” he said.
Councilor Gary Cote added that when he served as council president from 2010 to 2014, it was the president and town manager who typically represented the council and the town during meetings at the Statehouse and elsewhere.
“The president can act as a liaison to any one of the boards or commissions that are established in the town of Coventry,” he added.
When the Central Coventry Fire District was in financial trouble several years ago, for example, Cote said he acted as a liaison between the town council and the fire district’s board of directors.
“So, yes, I think part of it is ceremonial,” he continued, “but I think a part of it is absolutely as a liaison, representative, for the entire council throughout the town.”
While the president works with the town manager to set the agenda, Dickson added, it’s really a cooperative effort among all council members.
“The president does receive suggestions and feedback from each of the council members,” she said.
Though he ultimately supported Dickson’s appointment, James LeBlanc, the newly elected Dist. 3 councilor, said he found it “extremely concerning” that the elections of president and vice president took place before any information was shared on the potential nominees.
“We have never discussed anybody’s vision for this town,” he said. “We’ve never discussed if they have degrees, what those degrees are in… I’m just extremely concerned that none of this information was shared before the election of officers.
Dickson, who holds a Bachelor of Arts from Brown University and a Doctor of Education from Boston University, has served over the years on Coventry’s school committee, charter review commission and land trust.
Dickson added later on that she appreciates the support from her fellow councilors. And Ludwig, she added, “will make a very fine vice president.”
Ludwig, who was just elected to the Dist. 2 council seat, was nominated for the role by Cote. Shockley seconded the motion, with LeBlanc casting the only dissenting vote.
LeBlanc, who said he’s attended every town council meeting since 2017, said he’s never seen Ludwig speak up during a public comment period, public hearing or budget meeting.
Instead, LeBlanc said, he would have liked to see Shockley elected to the position of council vice president. Shockley served recently as chair of the charter review commission, he pointed out, and has been a frequent attendee of town council and school committee meetings, where she’s “shared her ideas and concerns.”
“I think you’re mistaken, Mr. LeBlanc,” Ludwig responded. “I have attended a number of meetings. I don’t speak just to speak — I think there’s a time for that — and I’m all about action.”
Ludwig, who has served for more than two years on the town's sewer subcommittee, added that she plans to continue “helping the town and representing the people in [her] district.”
Stepping into her role as council president, Dickson took a few minutes Thursday to share her vision for the council moving forward.
“I do believe that trust in our town leadership can be regained. I do believe that our community culture can change. I do believe that the Coventry Public Schools can be a source of pride in our community,” Dickson said, “and I do believe that Coventry’s town covenant can be efficient and effective and responsive to the needs of the citizens.”
Dickson added that it will be important for the new council to work as a team to “develop a refreshed, robust and vigorous vision for Coventry” while it also protects the achievements of previous councils.
She said she hopes the council can move Coventry “out of the middle of the pack."
“I fully expect that our experienced member, Gary Cote, and our new members, Jennifer Ludwig, Kimberly Shockley and Jamie LeBlanc, will bring their talents forward to move Coventry out of the middle of the pack among Rhode Island towns and cities,” Dickson said, to make Coventry a community where “people will want to live, raise a family, have fun, work and retire.”
