COVENTRY — During a budget workshop that was at times contentious, the town council and school committee on Wednesday talked over the current budget situation that has resulted in devastating cuts, including of all school sports and clubs, on both Coventry's municipal and school sides.
“We presented a zero increase budget,” Town Council President Kerry McGee said of the proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget that was rejected by voters during the all-day referendum in July. “The taxpayers spoke and they want us to increase taxes.”
“I want to present a budget that’s going to pass,” he continued.
On the school side, being level funded while the district awaits the next budget referendum has meant the school committee has had to make some painful expenditure reductions.
To balance its budget, the district has cut nearly $1.8 million from its projected revenue — including cuts to sports and extracurriculars, as well as 1:1 device replacements. And that was after having earlier in the year had to shave $1.5 million off of its projected expenditures.
“The school department has been consistent with our need,” School Finance Director Sarah Mangiarelli said Wednesday. ”Should the community wish to reinstate everything that was cut out of the budget, including sports, clubs… we would need our original ask of $1.8 million.”
There are two main issues surrounding funding the schools in the current fiscal year — one relates to the day-to-day cost of operations, and the other has to do with costs associated with the pandemic, which the district hopes the town will help offset using its fund balance.
In terms of adopting a budget to cover operations not related to the pandemic, the school committee has stuck by its request for an additional $1.8 million in local appropriations.
To give that to the schools would raise the tax levy by 2.6 percent, according to Ed Warzycha, the interim town manager. That would mean a property tax rate increase of $.58 per $1,000 of value, or nearly $173 additional annually on a $300,000 home. To raise the levy by 4 percent — the maximum permitted amount — would mean an additional $.87 per $1,000 valuation.
As discussion over what number to present to voters this time around got underway, councilor Gary Cote said that, while the voters made it clear they’d support a tax increase, he’d like to ensure some of it goes to municipal departments where “draconian cuts” have been made.
Warzycha agreed the municipal departments that have recently suffered drastic cuts should get some of the additional revenue from taxes. He said that to neglect municipal employees “would decimate the morale.”
“Over the last eight to 10 years there have been massive cuts to personnel on the town side,” he added. “Our people continue to work, get the job done.”
With additional money, Warzycha said, there are a number of things he’d like to see done. In addition to putting some into capital, he said he’d like to bring in much needed manpower.
“Anything we can get is a help,” he said, adding that he ideally would like the municipal side increased by $1 million in order to bring back some of the items cut from the public works and parks and recreation departments.
No decisions were made Wednesday regarding the amount the town would present to voters. But there were a few ideas floated.
Councilor Ann Dickson recommended that the tax levy be increased by around 3 percent, with $1.4 million in additional tax revenue going to the schools, and $750,000 to the municipal side.
Council vice president Gregory Laboissonniere, wary of attempting a guess at what kind of tax increase voters will tolerate, suggested presenting them with a budget including the school committee’s full request, as well as additional funding for the municipal side.
Katherine Patenaude, chair of the school committee, agreed. She added that when the town level funded the school district during the first few years of the state’s current funding formula —when the school was getting more in state aid each year rather than less, as it has been over recent years — it was “an error of vision” that resulted in the district being in the financial position it’s currently in.
“We need to tax our citizens to the highest amount for the next several years in order to dig ourselves out of this structural deficit,” Patenaude said.
McGee, meanwhile, suggested adopting a budget that would give an additional $1 million to the municipal side and $1.2 million to the schools.
“I’m trying to be reasonable,” McGee said, “and the municipal side needs the money also.”
Despite the town council having no say in where the school committee spends its money, councilor Debra Bacon said she would like the committee to commit to using any additional money it gets to reinstate sports, clubs and the honors program.
Unfortunately, school committee member Luke Murray said in response to Bacon’s suggestion, the district has to prioritize safety.
Mangiarelli echoed that, adding that it would be hard to make that promise without knowing where funding for coronavirus costs is coming from.
“Our goal is, obviously, our students, and to make them well-rounded citizens, and sports and extracurricular activities are a core component of that,” she said. “I think that it would be a top priority to make sure that we can bring those back, but we have a responsibility to make sure that we make our buildings safe.”
Mangiarelli said she anticipates spending $3.6 million on virus safety measures. Taking into account around $1.1 million in expected federal reimbursements and an anticipated carryover from 2020 of $990,000, Mangiarelli said the district will need at least $1.6 million to fund its coronavirus response.
There was discussion Wednesday about covering pandemic-related costs with money from the town’s fund balance — sometimes referred to as its “rainy-day fund.”
Coventry’s fund balance currently sits at $10.8 million — around 10 percent of its budget which, Finance Director John Arnett said Wednesday, is on the low end of what Moody’s generally looks for. If that number dips too low, he said, it can make it tricky for the town to pay it bills.
Dickson suggested the town council set a maximum amount of money — although maybe not quite $1.6 million — from the fund balance to cover pandemic-related expenses in the schools. The school committee would be able to get it only after all other available funding sources have been used.
“Then the school can come to us and ask, based on need, for some of that money,” she said, adding that Arnett could then indicate to the schools whether the town has enough in its fund balance at that time to do that.
“If the school committee doesn’t need the money, then they just don’t request it,” she continued. “If they need more money than we approved, they can always come back.”
While she wants to ensure the town is in good financial standing, Dickson added, it’s also crucial to keep students and school staff — and in turn the entire community — safe.
If that’s what the town is comfortable doing, Murray said he would be OK with that.
“All we’re asking for right now is some support to get through the school reopening,” Murray said. “I think that, if that is a pathway that the council as a whole sees fit to approve, I am in support.”
Cote said Dickson’s proposal could “absolutely work,” but added that he’s concerned about how taking from the fund balance might affect the town’s future bond rating.
“We’ve had trouble with that in the past,” he said, “I’d hate to see us have trouble with that again in the future.”
Warzycha will present a budget to the town council for approval in the coming weeks before it goes before voters during a second all-day referendum.
