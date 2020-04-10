Coventry task force strives to keep public informed

COVENTRY — In a public service announcement posted online by the town’s COVID-19 task force, video clips of Coventry firefighters, police officers and paramedics dressed in various protective gear are woven together to show residents just what they can expect when first responders arrive at a scene amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“All of your fire districts, the police department, EMA and the Town of Coventry, we’ve all been communicating and working together for you to get through this health crisis,” Lt. Joe Bourquin of the Central Coventry Fire District said in the video, a firetruck as his backdrop.
First responders in Coventry formed the COVID-19 Taskforce in late February, said Bourquin, who leads the education branch of the organization.
“We knew something was coming our way,” he said Thursday, “so we really tried to be proactive rather than reactive.”
Firefighters from each of the town’s fire districts met a couple of times unofficially before the task force became official during the first week of March.
Around 14 members make up the task force, Bourquin said, including at least one representative from each of the town’s fire departments, as well as Lt. Ben Witt from the Coventry Police Department and Jill D’Abrosca, Coventry’s assistant emergency manager.
“It’s so valuable to have everybody together and on the same page right now,” Bourquin said, adding that the force will remain intact for as long as it’s needed.
The impetus behind the task force’s efforts to keep residents well informed through things like the PSA is twofold. First, Bourquin said, is to ensure that they understand the seriousness of the current situation.
“I’ve had a couple of calls in the last few weeks where, for whatever reason, they didn’t have access to the internet or TV and really didn’t know how bad the situation is globally,” he said. “It is dangerous out there, and everybody should be following the directions that the governor has given.”
But the intent, too, is to ease the anxiety of residents who may be alarmed by all the added precautions being taken. While the measures may make a given call appear drastic, Bourquin said, people shouldn’t assume that the particular situation is dire.
The measures are being taken “out of an abundance of caution,” Bourquin said.
“We’re basically going on the presumption that everyone is infected,” he said. “That way we don’t make any mistakes.”
When first responders arrive now at a scene, regardless of the nature of the call, they’re asking that everyone there put on a surgical mask. First responders are also wearing N95 respirators on every call they make, and when responding to an incident where the caller is experiencing certain symptoms, splash-resistant coveralls and full face masks are also being worn.
In addition to wearing additional protective gear, Coventry’s firefighters are working longer and fewer shifts to limit the coming and going of staff.
A typical shift for a Coventry firefighter is 24 hours. Under the current emergency schedule, however, firefighters are covering shifts that are double that length, working 48 hours at a time and then taking four days off.
First responders in Coventry have actually seen a decrease in call volume overall since the pandemic took hold, Bourquin said, as residents have done their best to avoid trips to the hospital.
“People know that hospitals are poised to be overwhelmed,” he added. “And I think people know that there are a lot of sick people at the hospitals so they’re just being cautious and trying to stay away.”
The task force has created a Facebook page, the “Coventry RI COVID-19 - Public Information Page,” where it posts up-to-date information regarding the local response to the pandemic.
“We just want to make sure everybody is following the information as close as they can,” Bourquin said.
“The fire department and the police department — we don’t close,” he continued. “We’ll always be out there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.