COVENTRY — As part of the Coventry school district’s efforts to cut back on what it pays annually for energy, the school committee during its virtual meeting last week authorized a deal expected to save the schools around $100,000 per year.
“That’s a teacher, that’s a lot of supplies, that’s a lot of support for students,” Superintendent Craig Levis said Thursday just before the school’s committee’s unanimous vote to allow administrators to enter into contracts that will lock in current energy rates.
School Finance Director Sarah Mangiarelli added that it “would be a missed opportunity” if the district didn’t take advantage of current natural gas and electricity prices, which because of factors including the mild winter and the numerous COVID-19-related shutdowns are at an unprecedented low.
“Despite the crisis that we’re in right now, I think we also have an opportunity as a community to stop and put some steps in place to ensure our condition is improved when we come out of this,” Mangiarelli said.
Working with the energy consulting firm Balanced Rock Energy, Coventry Public Schools began a bid process in January to seek out new energy suppliers — the district has an existing electric agreement with Direct Energy that will expire in December of 2021 and a natural gas agreement with Direct Energy set to expire this September.
Based on their bids being the lowest, it was recommended by Dan Joyce, president of Balanced Rock Energy, that the district enter three-year agreements with EDF Energy Services for electricity and with Direct Energy for natural gas.
Since rates can change daily, however, the school committee’s vote Thursday authorizes contracts with whichever vendors offer the lowest 36-month rate on the day the district actually enters into the agreements.
“That gives us the flexibility to lock in at the absolute lowest,” Mangiarelli added.
Though the contracts won’t begin until the current ones have ended, the district is able to lock in current rates. And having spoken about it with Joyce, school committee member Luke Murray noted that the rates are likely to increase from where they’re at now.
The school committee’s decision Thursday is the latest in its efforts to cut back on the district’s energy costs. Balanced Rock Energy also helped the school committee earlier this year secure a 25-year contract for virtual net metering that over its life could save the town between $8 and $11 million, beginning next year.
“People think of school departments as just using up all the tax dollars,” Levis said. “But, despite everything that’s going on, we’ve continued to work on scenarios that save the district funds, which benefits the taxpayers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.