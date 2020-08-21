COVENTRY — As school districts statewide struggle to identify funding sources for the pricey upgrades necessary to bring their buildings to safe standards in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coventry School Committee this week passed a resolution pleading for much-needed help from the state.
The resolution, drafted by committee member Luke Murray, calls on the governor and the General Assembly to pass emergency funding to provide to school districts across Rhode Island.
The school committee approved the resolution unanimously during a special meeting Wednesday night, and the town council is scheduled to vote on it during its meeting Monday.
“We are one town, and while we’ve had differences with council on budgetary issues this year, we’re all going to feel the pain of this,” Murray said as he presented the joint resolution to committee members. “We have to support our parents and our community.”
Each school district in Rhode Island was tasked earlier this summer with crafting its own reopening plan covering several potential back-to-school scenarios, including a full-time return to school, remote learning for all students, and a partial return.
Gov. Gina Raimondo said this week it’s her goal to bring students back into schools when the academic year begins Sept. 14.
But to ensure schools are safe for students amid the pandemic, districts have been charged with making drastic changes to their buildings. And the costs of those changes — from stocking up on cleaning equipment to overhauling air filtration systems — are adding up.
In Coventry, the district has estimated that it could cost an additional $5.4 million for a full return to school, assuming it doesn't receive its full $1.8 million local funding request in the 2021 fiscal year. Even returning to a hybrid model could cost around $4.7 million.
And on top of those costs, the district is currently receiving only 91 percent of its state aid funding.
The resolution claims that if the state is going to require districts to come up with in-person and hybrid models for reopening school, then “they have a responsibility to fund COVID-19 specific expenses to meet readiness markers, as well as provide the full amount of regular educational aid” so that schools can operate without having to make further cuts.
The resolution argues that the state can’t expect COVID-19 safety guidelines to be adequately adhered to if districts aren’t properly funded, and urges the state Department of Education to assist in distance learning curricula and supplies.
“This is a formal declaration that we’re bringing to the state,” Murray said, “and I think that’s important.”
