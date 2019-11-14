Coventry rolls out initiative to identify and support children suffering from trauma

During a celebration in the Knotty Oak Room on Wednesday, Coventry rolled out its initiative to become a trauma-informed community. Pictured, left to right: Superintendent Craig Levis; Bob Robillard, Coventry’s director of human services; Matt Collins, executive vice president and chief medical officer of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island; Kayla David, of Family Service of Rhode Island; Neil Steinberg, president of the Rhode Island Foundation.