Coventry resident recruits 300 for virtual Black National Anthem cover

COVENTRY — If viewers take away anything from watching his virtual rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a moving performance featuring hundreds of musicians, Ryan Mancini hopes they see that there’s power in unity.
“I really hope people realize that we can make things much better when we are working together,” said Mancini, a senior at the Hartt School of Music in Connecticut, where he studies music education. “We have a much louder voice when we’re all unified.”
A resident of Coventry and graduate of Ponaganset High School, Mancini created the virtual performance in part to inspire social justice during a time of widespread racial reckoning sparked by George Floyd’s death at the hands of a white police officer.
Last summer, when people and corporations alike were condemning racism and voicing support for the Black Lives Matter movement, Mancini decided he wanted to honor Black lives in a way that was more tangible.
“Everyone felt like they had to have an opinion, they had to say something,” he recalled. “Saying something is not the same thing is taking action. So I thought, instead of saying something, let me do something that actually matters.”
Inspired by a virtual choir performance by the composer Eric Whitacre, Mancini decided he would organize a virtual rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” often referred to as the Black National Anthem. He would then use the performance as an opportunity to raise funds for the Family Community Life Center.
Founded by his grandfather, the New York-based, Black-run nonprofit is currently involved in building an affordable housing development on 12.5 acres of land owned by The First Baptist Church of Riverhead, New York.
“Basically, they’re trying to create a more inclusive community on Long Island,” Mancini said of the Family Community Life Center, where his grandmother, Shirley Coverdale, serves as president.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization has had to cancel its usual fundraising events, including an annual gala that typically pulls in up to $50,000.
The initial plan for the online performance was to feature only vocals, but Mancini quickly decided he wanted to go bigger.
“I thought, let’s add an orchestra, let’s add dancers, let’s add art,” he said. “The more people that can be in it, the louder the message.”
After writing his own arrangement of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” Mancini recorded himself conducting for various vocal ranges and instruments, posting each video to YouTube. Those interested in participating were then invited to submit video clips of their performances to Mancini through a website he’d created for the project.
Submissions poured in from across the United States, as well as from several other countries, like Mexico, England and Canada. Performers' experience levels vary widely, with middle school students playing alongside symphony orchestra instrumentalists.
Among the audio engineers is Carl Bespolka, who has worked with Miley Cyrus, Bon Jovi and Jon Batiste.
Except in a couple of auditioned categories, nearly every submission was included in the final piece.
The finished product, an 11-minute video uploaded to YouTube at the start of Black History Month, features more than 300 performers and incorporates all kinds of art. Violins and cellos and saxophones, flutes and trumpets blend together as though the musicians share a stage. Clips show dancers performing on beaches and decks and in unfinished rooms; an acrobat tumbles through the air.
A solo singer is backed up by rows and rows of string- and woodwind players. Individual clips of sopranos, altos, tenors and baritones are seamlessly layered into a virtual chorus.
The performance ends as hundreds of clips combine into a mosaic depicting the late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
Mancini couldn’t help getting emotional over the overwhelming response to his call for participants. He said he was blown away by how many share his vision of using music to encourage racial understanding.
“It’s truly wonderful to realize that there’s that many people who are willing to support,” Mancini said. “It was like, wow. All these people realized that they had a similar vision to me and decided that it was worth taking the time to record this video, and to get it right.”
To view the “Lift Every Voice and Sing” video or to donate to the Family Community Life Center, visit https://www.lifteveryvoicevp.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.