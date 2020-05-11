COVENTRY — Thirty-some years ago, a group of Coventry High School students formed a band covering classic rock songs of the ’50s and ’60s. The young musicians toured all over Rhode Island, playing at homecomings and father-daughter dances in gymnasiums statewide.
The Roadentz stopped playing together in 1988, shortly after its members received their diplomas. Decades have slipped by since they last performed, but in a video that hit the internet last week, a few visual clues are the only indication that any time has passed, at all.
“I kept seeing these Zoom videos, and I thought, we can definitely do that,” Chip Maynard, a 1987 graduate of Coventry High School and The Roadentz’ lead guitarist, said Saturday of arranging the virtual "Rockin' Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu” performance, the band’s first together since the ’80s.
Maynard, who today lives in Warwick and works as a commercial producer, spent hours last week compiling the video, layering the individual files as he received them from each of his former bandmates and then carefully matching audio to video.
“I don’t think I went to bed before midnight for the last week,” he said. “But I had enough energy to do it — the excitement just kept me going.”
Posted to YouTube on Friday, the music video features Maynard, “Wild” Bill Sundstrom, Jim “The Throat” Sundstrom, “Master of Disaster” Russ Dasta, Jim “The Animal” McHale, Scott “Soulman” Roberts and Todd Lindeman, with an introduction by retired Coventry High School English and Mass Communications teacher Ken Grady. And though the Coventry alumni may look a bit different from the teenagers depicted in a black-and-white photo printed in a circa-1986 issue of the Times, the guys, now in their 50s, have still got it.
Brought together in 1984 by a mutual love for music, some of the would-be bandmates had previously worked together on their school’s student-run radio station, WCVY. The young DJs frequently spun during events at St. Vincent de Paul, Maynard recalled, and one day they had an idea.
“We said, ‘hey, we should form a band,’” Maynard said, “and it just kind of evolved slowly from there.”
With Grady, WCVY’s faculty advisor, acting as their manager, The Roadentz took up playing the songs that most other bands they encountered weren’t touching. Their first album, “No Sweat,” featured such doo-wap hits as “Runaround Sue” and iconic chart-toppers like “Johnny B Goode.”
“We were doing those songs in the ’80s, when every other band we ever played with was doing heavy metal and other stuff from the day,” Maynard said, admitting that the older tunes were “considerably easier to play.”
The high schoolers over the years produced three albums and recorded dozens of songs from Grady’s at-home studio. At first, songs were recorded with a four-track recorder, before Grady upgraded to an eight-track recorder and eventually to a 16-track recording system.
“We were recording at least once a week,” Maynard said. “I mean, we were recording stuff constantly.”
In his introduction to the new video, Grady jokes that the band met in high school and “immediately went on tour of Europe, Scandinavia and the subcontinent, and every father-daughter dance in the area.”
And while that may have been exaggerated slightly, the band certainly did keep a busy schedule.
Printed on a sheet now yellowed with age, a list of dates and venues gives a glimpse into The Roadentz’ busy lives. Gigs in 1986 and ’87 included magic shows, spring concerts and the Coventry High School Varsity Revue. They played at Tiogue and Hopkins Hill schools, Kent County YMCA and Connecticut’s Putnam Rotary Park.
“They played until graduation broke up the band,” Grady continues in his video intro, sitting behind a news anchor desk as concert footage from 1987 plays at his back. “[They] recently planned a reunion — a chance to get together and dust off those instruments and play a few songs.”
Despite the pandemic putting a stop to those plans, Grady adds before grabbing a vintage mic to introduce the band, “it did not put a stop to the long-distance reunion that you’re about to see.”
The guys, who these days are spread out between Rhode Island, New York and Nevada, had become determined to reunite after meeting up recently to watch McHale perform with his new band.
“Just seeing him play I was thinking, I should be doing that,” Maynard said. “It just reminded me of what it felt like to be playing with this group of people.”
And Maynard wasn’t the only Roadent who was excited by the prospect of a comeback.
“It really got me fired up, and it got the others fired up,” he said. “Our bass player, he’s in New York, and even he got fired up about it.”
The guys made a plan to get together a couple of months ago, but those plans went awry when the pandemic hit.
“We said, ‘let’s give this a shot, see what happens, and if it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out, but it’ll at least be fun to try,’” said Maynard, who had been inspired by the virtual performances he’d seen by local school choirs and bands.
Rotating split screens feature each bandmate playing his part from his own home. At one point, Jim Sundstrom belts the lyrics, sunglasses covering his eyes and a golden record mounted to the wall behind him, while squares to the right show the others playing their instruments in their living rooms, kitchens and backyards.
In another clip, Ralph Nahigian, Ted Dumas and Steve Tew stand outside holding up beers as if to cheers, each of them having played briefly with The Roadentz while in high school.
As he put the pieces together, laying the guitar track against the drum track and those against the piano, bass and vocal tracks, Maynard’s anticipation of the final product grew continuously.
“I’d get a little more excited every time I’d hear a new piece fall into place,” he said. “Just watching it kind of form before my eyes — that was fun.”
It was so fun, in fact, that he and his former bandmates are already planning their next virtual performance.
“The good part is it doesn’t require too much from the other guys,” Maynard said. “They can kind of work it into their schedule, which has always been the problem when you’re trying to put a band together, getting everyone’s schedule to line up to be in one place at one time.”
As for playing together in-person, Maynard is hopeful that that day will come eventually.
“If it’ll ever actually happen, who knows?” he said. “But I think we’ll definitely continue making these videos, even if the public tires of them — they’re just fun for us.”
Alongside an old Times article, five of the bandmates pose with their instruments beside one another for a photograph. Bill Sundstrom claws at the keys of a keyboard, while his younger brother Jim grabs onto a microphone. Dasta plucks at the strings of his bass; McHale, dressed in a “Roadentz” T-shirt, holds up relaxed hands, drumsticks woven between his fingers; Maynard strums his guitar.
It’s been more than 30 years since that photo was taken, and just as long since The Roadentz walked the halls of Coventry High School. And to have received the kind of positive response that they have from the community all these years later, Maynard said, has been “humbling and heartwarming.”
“Literally, we thought a couple of our friends would see it, get a kick out of it and laugh,” he added. “It’s heartwarming and overwhelming to see that people have enjoyed it as much as we did.”
The Roadentz’ cover of ”Rockin' Pneumonia and the Boogie Woogie Flu” can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGyEBKL_-tU
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.