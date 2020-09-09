Though official results of Tuesday’s Primary Election aren’t yet available, with votes from mail-in ballots yet to be recorded, preliminary results show Coventry Town Council candidate Kimberly Shockley, House incumbent Rep. Patricia Serpa and Senate candidate John Burke leading the way in their respective races.
The only results available immediately after polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday came from voters statewide who visited their polling places on the day of the Primary. The results from emergency ballots trickled in Wednesday, but mail-in ballots haven't yet been counted.
The Rhode Island Board of Elections said it would be releasing primary results by category over several days.
In Coventry, the only town council seat included in the Primary Election was from District 5, where incumbent Debra Bacon faced off against Shockley and Seth Kersetter. Only two of those candidates can continue to the November General Election to battle it out for a four-year council term.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Shockley was leading, having earned 52.8 percent of the votes, including 199 cast in-person Tuesday and 20 that were cast early. Bacon was trailing by 74 votes, with 124 cast Tuesday for her and 21 cast early, according to the state Board of Elections website. Kersetter had raked in 51 votes, 2 of which were cast early.
For the District 27 seat in the House of Representatives, Serpa holds a significant lead over fellow Democrat and political newcomer Nicholas Delmenico, with 68.9 percent of the vote. Seventy-four Coventry voters have cast their ballots for her, while 348 West Warwick residents have voted for her.
For the District 9 Senate seat, Burke is leading in the Democratic Primary, having earned 637 votes so far, 584 of which came from in-person voters Tuesday and 53 of which were from early voters. Geoffrey Rousselle had earned 506 combined votes from in-person and early voters as of Wednesday afternoon.
