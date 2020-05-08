COVENTRY — As a new fiscal year approaches and towns across the state continue to contemplate what next year’s budgets will look like, town councilors in Coventry on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution calling on Gov. Gina Raimondo to convene the General Assembly for a special session so they might get some much-needed answers.
Sessions of the Rhode Island legislature have been on hold since March while state officials have focused on stemming the spread of COVID-19. But without the General Assembly’s input on things like state aid and budget referendums, it’s been hard for municipalities to know how to create their Fiscal Year 2021 spending plans.
“All this resolution does is implore the General Assembly to get into session,” Coventry Town Solicitor Nicholas Gorham said of the resolution, distributed to towns by Michael Chippendale, a Republican who represents Coventry, Foster and Glocester in the House.
The resolution doesn’t advocate for any particular action other than for Raimondo to convene a special session immediately “in order to provide ample time and opportunity for the General Assembly to perform its constitutional functions prior to the end of the fiscal year.”
Gorham added that it’s up to legislators to “give some direction” as to what municipalities are to do.
“It’s time for the General Assembly to act,” he continued.
Officials in both Coventry and West Warwick — as well as in 15 other Rhode Island cities and towns where annual municipal budgets are determined by either financial town meetings or referendums — have for weeks been scratching their heads over how their Fiscal Year 2021 revenues will look and how their budgets will get adopted.
Building a budget that’s based on assumptions is a difficult task, Coventry Interim Town Manager Ed Warzycha said.
“In the best of years, having us do budgets based on what we think the state’s going to do is tough enough,” he said during Thursday’s budget workshop. “Now, having to do this based on what we think they’re going to do when they’re half a billion dollars in the red just makes it absolutely an unknown.”
Per Coventry’s town charter, the town should be holding its budget referendum next week — according to the charter, the financial town meeting is to be held on the second Tuesday in May, with the all-day referendum to follow that Thursday.
The town council voted in March to push those dates back by one month. But facing a dwindling likelihood that those events will be possible by then, the town is eager for guidance from the Statehouse.
“As it stands right now, we’re not able to have [a financial town meeting] with the limitations that we have,” Town Council President Kerry McGee said Thursday.
Warzycha’s hope is that once it does convene, the General Assembly might authorize the town to use current tax and levy rates to send bills in the first quarter of the coming fiscal year.
Towns do have the option of beginning the fiscal year following the previous year’s approved expenditure numbers. However, Warzycha said, towns will likely need to receive authorization to send tax bills under 2020 rates once the new fiscal year kicks off on July 1.
“Right now, the way it looks, it doesn’t appear as though the emergency declaration would allow that to take place,” he said.
A 90-day extension would allow the town to continue collecting revenue through taxes, Warzycha added, and would give it more time to plan a belated financial town meeting and to present voters with a more realistic budget that includes accurate state aid figures.
“Right now we don’t have the info, we don’t know what’s going on with the state,” Warzycha said. “We need that time.”
By KENDRA GRAVELLE
