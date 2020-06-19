WEST WARWICK — During a public hearing this week on the Fiscal Year 2021 budget, the West Warwick Town Council agreed to earmark funding in the spending plan for a clinician who would work directly with local law enforcement on issues involving mental health.
“I know there’s been a lot of discussion over the last couple of weeks over different ways people can improve police departments,” councilor Jason Messier said during the virtual hearing.
On Tuesday, following weeks of nationwide unrest spurred by the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, President Donald Trump signed an executive order outlining steps toward police reform. The order proposes, among other things, an increased role for social workers and mental health professional in issues involving homelessness, addiction and mental illness.
“Having a trained clinician or social worker in house to help deal with mental illness, drug addiction, homelessness — just to name a few things that specifically affect this community every single day — could very much benefit our police officers, the individuals our officers respond to and the community as a whole,” Messier continued.
Col. Mark Knott, chief of the West Warwick Police Department, said he's in favor of the idea, adding it’s time to “be proactive as a community.”
“The timing seems right to push this back into the forefront,” he added. “I think it’s good for us, it’s good for our community and I would be supportive of it.”
See Clinician, page A3
Clinician
Continued from page A1
This wouldn’t be the first time a mental health professional has been assigned to work with West Warwick's police.
With assistance from grant funding, the department partnered for a few years recently with the Providence Center, which offers mental health and substance treatment services, to bring a behavioral health navigator to work full time with police.
Messier said the service was “invaluable.”
“The work that was being done was not just knocking down doors, it was offering an outreach,” he added. “And I don’t think there’s enough mental health outreach in the community.”
The behavioral health navigator worked out of an office in the department’s prosecution division, Knott said. Her focus was primarily on the opioid crisis, he said, and if a related call came in while she was working then she’d accompany a responding officer to the scene.
“The more important job was the follow-up,” Knott said, adding that the clinician would go later on with a detective to offer support and resources that would help address whatever the underlying issues were.
The clinician was also useful — in fact, Knott suggested she was an even “bigger help” — during calls involving mental illness.
When the grant that funded the previous behavioral health navigator expired last August, Knott said it was a “significant loss” for the police department.
“Dealing with the opioid crisis and people in mental health crisis is a significant demand on police services,” Knott said.
To get the role filled again would cost around $80,000 annually, but by partnering with the Providence Center to use one of their clinicians, the town would only be responsible for around $60,000, said Messier, who added that he wouldn't want to see any current police department positions eliminated.
Despite the inclusion of the $60,000 in next year’s proposed police budget, Knott added that he’ll continue seeking grant funding to offset the cost to the town.
Cathy Schultz, who manages the West Warwick Health Equity Zone, has also been working on finding a sustainable source for funding a permanent behavioral health navigator position within the police department, she said.
“There is a consensus across the board that this is something the health equity zone — which is the community — has been asking for,” Schultz added, calling the position “very, very important.”
She said the last behavioral health navigator “made a huge difference in the community.”
“Going forward, I think we just need this to be sustainable,” she continued.
Councilor Maribeth Williamson said she “wholeheartedly” supports allocating funds to cover bringing in a clinician to work daily with police.
“For $60,000 I think it’s well worth it,” Williamson said.
Council vice president John D’Amico and councilor Jason Licciardi echoed that, with D’Amico adding that it’s unfortunate there couldn’t be more than one person in the position.
Messier agreed.
“In a perfect world, every police department would have two or three of these [positions]," he said, "even in a town the size of West Warwick."
The town council will vote Monday to approve a budget, which includes the funding for a mental health clinician, that will go before taxpayers during an all-day referendum, likely to be held in mid-July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.