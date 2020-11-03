CHS senior makes custom masks, bracelets and ornaments to benefit class of '21, Lady Oakers soccer

COVENTRY — This year, perhaps more than ever before, kindness matters.
“To me, it’s just so important to give back and to spread kindness,” Juliana Aguiar said of her most recent fundraising endeavor. “In these unprecedented times, it’s just so important to be there for everyone and to support each other.”
A senior at Coventry High School, Aguiar is working with her mom to create and sell custom Oakers-themed face masks, holiday ornaments and bracelets. All proceeds will benefit the high school’s class of 2021 and the Lady Oakers soccer team.
The effort is Aguiar’s way of supporting her peers, she said, and of saying “thank you” for all the school community has done for her over the years.
Last year, Aguiar raised $1,300 selling wooden snowmen. She donated that to the high school’s world language club, and in turn students were able to invite guest speakers of various backgrounds to teach them about their cultures.
“We were able to learn more about the Spanish culture, Italian — all different cultures,” Aguiar recalled. “It was just something fun for us, to be able to learn and explore new things.”
And this year, with the coronavirus pandemic impacting nearly all aspects of life, Aguiar said it’s especially important to her to give back.
“There’s a lot of stress going around,” she said.
Aguiar said she hopes the masks offer peace of mind to those worried about keeping themselves and their loved ones safe. Decorated with an image of the high school’s elephant mascot, she said she wanted people to be able to protect themselves in style.
With funding for athletics and extracurricular activities cut amid a level-funded 2021 school district budget, Aguiar said she's determined to help however she can to give her classmates a memorable senior year. Whatever funds she raises will assist in covering the costs of various senior class activities, she said, and will help the Lady Oakers soccer team hold its annual banquet and purchase much-needed new uniforms for future players.
Aguiar began selling her custom ornaments, masks and bracelets at her soccer game last weekend, and during that event alone was able to raise $350.
Aguiar doesn't have a specific goal in mind, but said she wants to raise "as much as we can."
“We just love to always give back,” she said. “To us, we just feel that kindness always matters.”
Masks, bracelets and large ornaments are $10 each; small ornaments are $5. Orders can be placed by texting (401)378-5840 or by emailing jujusoccer0930@gmail.com.
