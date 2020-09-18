COVENTRY — The lawn outside of the Town Hall Annex was awash in red, black and white Tuesday evening, as middle- and high school Coventry students fought for their right to participate in the sports and activities they love.
“It feels good to know that you’re not alone,” Ashley Klingberg said, looking out over the crowd of Oakers that had gathered to protest a school district budget whose drastic reductions include cuts to sports and extracurricular activities.
A junior on the high school's wrestling team, Klingberg entered the district in the ninth grade after moving from Chicago. Coventry, she said, is unlike anywhere else.
“The day I stepped foot into Coventry I was accepted as one of you,” said Klingberg, who has played on a few different teams and credited the school's athletic program with helping her get to know her new peers. “We’re all a family... what are we going to do without sports?”
It was a sentiment echoed by many, as cheerleaders with their pompoms and football players in their letterman jackets stood beside cross country runners and soccer players and dancers; radio DJs and actors and musicians. Masks across their faces, they held signs with messages like “let us play,” “fund our sports” and “don’t cut our future.”
One by one, students, alumni, coaches and parents took the microphone to share their concerns over the town’s dire budget situation.
“Growing up and going through Coventry High School, the one thing that I think is most important is the opportunities,” said Nick Kanaczet, a senior who’s been involved in a number of sports and clubs throughout his high school career. “Whatever you want to do at Coventry High School, you can do it. You want to be in the band? You can do it. You want to play hockey? You can do it. There are just so many opportunities.”
But with the school committee forced to operate on level funding, stuck using one-twelfth of its 2020 fiscal year’s budget each month until the town adopts a 2021 budget, the district's revenue is too little to fund all of those things Kanaczet mentioned.
“I’ve only been in Coventry Public Schools for a handful of years, but the culture there is just amazing,” said Brendan Dowling, a senior football player. “It is unacceptable for the town council and school committee to strip that from us.”
Jeff Rosa, a senior on the basketball team, shared a similar sentiment.
“I think we deserve better,” he said.
The school district’s original Fiscal Year 2021 budget request of $74.3 million, which included a $1.8 million increase in its local funding appropriation, ended up being turned down earlier this year by the town council. Instead, voters were presented during the July referendum with a budget that would prevent an increase in property taxes, but would level fund the school district.
Voters rejected that budget and, despite being faced with less state education aid and a number of obligatory cost increases, the school committee has since had to use last year’s budget.
In order to balance its budget, the school committee has had to come up with around $1.8 million in expenditure reductions — they include cuts to extracurricular clubs and athletics, which all told equals nearly $900,000, and high school awards, at $7,200.
And on top of all that, the district is also projecting it will need some $1.6 million after receiving its anticipated federal aid to cover pandemic-related expenses. The school committee's hope is to receive the budget it initially requested, in addition to funding for coronavirus measures.
A joint budget workshop Wednesday between the school committee and town council occurred after press time.
“This year has been anything but normal,” said Riley Marszalek, a senior at the high school and captain of the cross country team. “A lot of circumstances have just been out of our control, with the virus and everything.”
But athletics and clubs are one thing that the town does have some control over, Marszalek said, noting that the state has given the green light for most high school sports to run this fall.
For seniors, he added, the threat of missing out on their final high school sports seasons is especially heartbreaking.
“I’ve made so many friends these past years,” he said, “and to think that in my senior year I won’t have the opportunity to see them — it upsets me.”
Beyond their social benefits, said Melissa Lipa, a Coventry parent and guidance counselor at Mount Pleasant High School in Providence, athletics and clubs make students attractive to colleges. If two academically-matched students apply for one spot at the same school, for example, and only one of them has participated in extracurriculars, then that student will more likely be admitted.
“They want to see that student that’s well rounded, that has the time management skills to do sports and still be good academically,” Lipa said. “When you lose sports, you lose a lot of that marketability. You’ll hear that from every admissions counselor.”
And if they can’t participate in athletics and clubs, Gavin Cooney warned, then there’s a risk that students will flock out of the district. And if students leave, he said, the money goes too.
“Students will transfer. They won’t stay in Coventry High School,” said Cooney, senior captain of the high school football team. “As much as we love the school, we can’t stay at a place that doesn’t have activities, clubs and sports.”
With nothing to look forward to, Cooney added, many students will lose interest in their studies.
Extracurriculars are particularly important now, when students learning remotely are spending hours every day in front of screens, senior Jasmine King said.
“We need an outlet more than ever,” said King, a soccer player.
Senior Dustin Moore echoed that.
“All of the seniors here, we’ve got SATs coming up, we’ve got colleges to apply for, we are stressed to hell. Sports, clubs, theater, that’s a way to burn off energy, anxiety, stress,” he said. “School’s a great thing, but too much of a good thing is a bad thing. We love our classes — most of them — however, we want our sports, we want our clubs. Give us our stuff back, please.”
Many who spoke addressed the mental health benefits of sports and clubs.
“These kids need to get back to school,” Dennis McGovern said, “and they need to get back to sports, because that social-emotional piece that has been lacking for the last six months is so, so very important.”
A physical education teacher and basketball coach at the middle school, McGovern spoke to the relationships that are established through sports and the camaraderie that they build among all members of the school community.
“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t believe sports were important,” McGovern said, reflecting on his own memories of being an athlete at Coventry High School more than two decades ago. “To look out at these guys with their football jackets on — it breaks my heart to know that they’re not allowed to play.”
McGovern added that once something is removed from the school budget, it’s no easy task to bring it back.
Since the program cuts would go to meeting maintenance of effort, school committee member Luke Murray said Tuesday, if the cuts do remain this year, then next year the town won’t have the capacity to raise the money needed to replace everything.
“If [the town council] decides to level fund us again, next year there is absolutely no way that we’re going to bring sports back,” he said. “And people don’t realize, when we lose kids out of the system, the money goes with them.”
Murray, Katherine Patenaude, chair of the school committee, and Dave Florio, the committee vice chair, all attended Tuesday’s protest.
“This whole situation is really hard, but to see our students still coming together,” Murray continued, as the sun set on the peaceful protest, “that’s inspiring.”
