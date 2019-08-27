For thirty years, Chariho Furniture has been offering solid wood Amish crafted furniture. Since those early days, Chariho has become a true destination for Amish Furniture. Now featuring over 30 of the finest Amish brands and includes solid wood bedrooms, dining, office, media and now even customizable leather and upholstery, sofas to recliners.
Customer's from across the country have learned of this destination and now order furniture from Florida to California. One customer actually made a purchase of a solid wood bedroom and dining set from Chariho that was shipped to Singapore.
Ed Smith, Chariho's president, CEO and Founder said “People are blown away with the selection of Amish furniture that we offer. You used to think of Amish as a style, primarily shaker or country. Now we offer really cool contemporary styles as well” Yes, a lipstick red leather sofa or translucent blue stained tiger maple table with a chrome base are now possibilities and things you typically see in Chariho's three story showroom. Of course, shaker and traditional styles are still offered.
Stephanie Smith, Ed's daughter and co-owner said, “Nowadays, so many furniture stores advertise that they offer Amish Furniture, but they might have a line or two, maybe three. We have the broadest selection in New England”. In fact, Chariho recently launched a new web site to let customers pre shop and and get an idea of the countless custom options available. “We now show tens of thousands of items on our web site. Each and every one has the ability to be customized to an individual's taste”.
One brand in particular that gives an idea of the depth of product is Barkman Furniture. This line alone has more than two million possible dining table options when you include choosing the shape, base or leg style, edge profile, wood species, stain and paint options. This in addition to able to build tables by the inch
Wood species include commonly used woods such as oak, cherry or maple. But at Chariho, they show many unique species as well such as flaming birch, tiger, maple, walnut, grey elm, hickory and ambrosia maple. One thing that they are particularly proud of are our one of a kind slab, live edge dining and occasional tables. These come in many species of wood and are truly a piece of art as no two are the same.
The entire selection of Amish furniture will be marked down for the month of September, giving customers the ability to custom build pieces and still receive them by the holidays. Most custom orders take about 60 days, but there are some quick ship items and Chariho has a significant amount of inventory for immediate delivery.
Ed has traveled to Amish workshops all over the country from Arcola Illinois, to Homes County Ohio and Lancaster Pennsylvania, and gets many Amish families to visit his store. For the first time, Chariho will be having a meet the builder day. On Saturday, September 7th, one of their builders from Millcraft Furniture, a very high quality bedroom vendor at Chariho, will be in the showroom for the day to meet and talk with customers and explain some quality differences in Amish furniture.
On Saturday, September 14th, and Sunday, Sept. 15th, the first 50 customers will receive a freshly made Amish fruit fry pie, something Ed says that everyone should experience. To wrap up the month, on September 29th, one customer will be drawn to win a pair of Amish crafted porch rockers. The winner need not be present to win.
Chariho Furniture is located at the Jct. of Routes 112 & 138 in Richmond RI, just two miles off of route 95 exit 3A. They have been in business since 1987 and are the winner of many awards and are proud to be an A+ rated Accredited member of the Better Business Bureau. Their new in depth web site can be seen at www.charihofurniture.com
For more information, contact Ed or Stephanie Smith at 401-539-9043 or info@charihofurniture.com
