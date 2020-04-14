COVENTRY — As he prepares to retire after serving for more than two decades in the Army, Matthew Medeiros is getting used to wearing a new hat — one with a wide brim, a fencing veil and a bulky jacket to match.
“I’ve always been interested in beekeeping,” Medeiros said Monday of starting Nunya BeesWax RI from his yard in Coventry.
After seeing a post online last summer from the Dare to Dream Ranch, a nonprofit military retreat in Foster, about a “beekeeping for veterans” seminar to be held at the Rhode Island College Bee Education Center, Medeiros was intrigued. Set to retire from his military career at the end of May following 23 years of service, he said he was interested in learning more about beekeeping’s therapeutic benefits.
“So I went for it,” said Medeiros, who served in Iraq from 2006 to 2007 and in Afghanistan from 2011 to 2012. “I’ve been hooked ever since.”
In February, Medeiros and his 10-year-old daughter Lauren enrolled in classes at the University of Rhode Island sponsored by the Rhode Island Beekeepers Association to learn all they needed to know about becoming beekeepers.
And Nunya BeesWax RI was born.
For Medeiros, it’s been fascinating to be able to witness firsthand as some 40,000 bees work frantically together to maintain a hive.
“It’s crazy to see what they can do and how they adapt to things that happen,” he said, adding that he’s also driven by the environmental benefits of raising thousands of tiny pollinators.
Lauren is loving beekeeping, too.
In a photograph taken at a fellow beekeeper’s house last summer, the Blackrock Elementary fourth grader holds in her gloved hands a wooden frame containing dozens of honeybees. Her face is hardly visible beneath the protective veil draped in front of it, but her smile is beaming.
While Lauren has become her dad’s trusty partner in beekeeping, each member of Medeiros’ family has a hand in one way or another in the fledgling operation. His 12-year-old daughter Madison, for example, was the one who came up with the name “Nunya BeesWax.”
“I thought, ‘hey that’s really good,’” Medeiros said, recalling the name’s genesis.
He and his family currently have one hive, and this weekend plan to get two more set up. He said his goal is to have four or five hives at a time.
Medeiros doesn’t anticipate having enough honey to sell until the fall, he said. The hope, he added, is to bottle and sell Nunya BeesWax RI honey at area farmers markets and from a stand in his front yard.
Medeiros actually doesn’t eat much honey, himself, consuming it only in the glazes he makes for the meat he smokes. However his mom, who lives in Florida, loves the honey that her son sent her from his hive.
“And I’ve got family around here who are chomping at the bit to get some honey,” he added. “I think this will be our Christmas gift every year.”
In addition to the honey, Lauren and Madison also plan to make various beeswax products to sell under the Nunya BeesWax RI label. The girls have kept busy lately watching YouTube tutorials on how to make goods like lip balms and candles.
Medeiros has also begun to offer honeybee swarm removal.
In the springtime, he said, a hive’s queen bee will leave, escorted by a group of worker bees to a new home. He said it’s important that swarms be captured quickly, because they can become agitated as time elapses.
He’s offering the service for free to residents around Coventry and West Warwick, and said he’d reward those who call him with a jar of honey at the end of the season.
As he prepares to retire from his position in the Army National Guard — he’ll continue working full time at his job at the naval base in Newport — Medeiros looks forward to having his weekends back to spend with his family. He said he’s excited to be able to attend all of his kids’ sporting event and to take trips in his family’s new camper.
And when he’s not working or camping, he’ll have his bees to keep him busy.
To learn more, check out the Nunya BeesWax RI Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.