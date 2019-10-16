Brookdale staff, residents help Gioia Rossi ring in 103

COVENTRY — At 103 years old, Gioia Rossi may be hard of hearing, but she’s certainly still got her wits.
“I tell everybody not to get old, because hearing is tough,” Rossi, a Brookdale Centre of New England resident, said last Thursday during a birthday party thrown in her honor.
Born in Italy on Oct. 13, 1916, Rossi grew up in Natick, the second youngest of nine children.
In her younger years, Rossi worked in a local garment factory, producing lingerie.
“They didn’t pay what they pay nowadays,” she said, recounting her experience at the factory
While Rossi remained in her home state — she spent most of her life between Warwick and West Warwick, before moving to Brookdale around three years ago — many of her siblings left Rhode Island, settling in places like California, South Carolina and Pennsylvania.
“And I never married, thank God,” she added with a laugh.
As she prepared to ring in her 103rd birthday on Sunday, Rossi said she’s grateful.
“I’ve had a pretty good life,” she said.
The staff at Brookdale throws a monthly bash to celebrate all the residents whose birthdays fall within that month. The celebration for October took place Wednesday, featuring a live jazz band.
For Rossi, though, the staff wanted to do something extra special.
“She’s over 100, so this is all for her,” Heather Racine, assisted living program manager at Brookdale, said, looking around the room at the nearly 90 residents in attendance.
A sheet cake decorated with sugar pearls and roses made of icing read “103rd;” birthday balloons floated in the air.
And as Judy Hall performed unplugged versions of songs like “Cabaret” by Liza Minnelli and “Getting to Know You” by Julie Andrews, party guests sang quietly along.
Rossi enjoys live music, Racine said, and loves to look through old photo albums and share her memories of growing up in Rhode Island.
“She’s been through so much history. It’s amazing just to hear her stories,” Racine said, adding that Rossi is proud of her Italian heritage — she speaks the language fluently, and used to cook all kinds of traditional meals.
When it comes to living into her hundreds, there are apparently a couple of secrets that have helped Rossi make it this far.
When Racine inquired about her secret to longevity, for example, Rossi claimed to have made it this far by “minding [her] own business.”
But on Thursday, the centenarian gave credit elsewhere.
“It’s God’s will,” Rossi said, a bunch of colorful balloons tied to the back of her chair. “I can’t complain.”
