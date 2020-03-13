Annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in West Warwick canceled amid coronavirus concerns

WEST WARWICK — For the first time in six decades, St. Patrick’s Day in the Pawtuxet Valley won’t be commemorated with a parade through Arctic.
As parades across the country began to be called off earlier this week amid concerns of spreading the coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, members of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick and town officials in West Warwick mulled over whether or not to cancel the beloved event.
“It’s a chance to celebrate our Irish heritage,” Mike O’Connell, parade chair at the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of the Pawtuxet Valley, said Wednesday morning before deciding the fate of Sunday’s parade. “It’s great for the community of West Warwick, too — a lot of the businesses, that’s probably the busiest day they’re going to have all year.”
The decision to scrap this year’s parade came Wednesday night, following the recommendation by Gov. Gina Raimondo and the state Department of Health against holding mass gatherings.
Raimondo on Monday declared a state of emergency in Rhode Island while state officials attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19. Two days later, the outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
To date, five cases of the virus have been confirmed in Rhode Island, with other cases pending. Hundreds of Rhode Islanders are currently under self-quarantine.
O’Connell had said his decision would be based partly on what the city of Newport ultimately chose to do about its parade.
“We’re not going to be the only parade that goes forward,” he said. “That wouldn’t be the smart thing to do.”
In Newport, the city council on Wednesday night voted unanimously to revoke the permit for the 64th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, an event that typically draws tens of thousands of people. That decision came just a day after the council’s split vote to allow it to go on this Saturday as planned.
After Newport’s initial decision Tuesday, Raimondo pleaded with city officials to cancel.
The guidelines released by Raimondo Wednesday will result in a “radical change” over the coming weeks in the daily lives of Rhode Islanders, she said. Raimondo recommended “social distancing,” and asked that the capacity of public gatherings be limited to 250 — a figure that aligns with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines for areas of minimal to moderate community transmission.
“Rhode Island is fortunately in a place of minimal to moderate community transmission,” Raimondo said. “We would like to stay in that place for as long as possible, which is why we are putting out this guidance of events, 250 people or more.”
The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in West Warwick can attract a crowd of as many as 10,000, O’Connell said. Spread out along a route that stretches just over a mile, spectators of all ages watch every year as local and state officials, organizations and businesses pass by foot and by float.
West Warwick and Newport are just two of many municipalities that grappled this week with whether or not to cancel annual parades over concerns about COVID-19.
Parades in cities like Philadelphia, San Francisco, Chicago, New York and Dublin have all been nixed. And in Boston, where the iconic St. Patrick’s Day parade can draw as many as 1 million people, city officials announced Monday plans to cancel this year’s event “out of an abundance of caution.”
This is the first time in the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick parade’s 61-year history that it’s ever been called off, O’Connell said.
“They postponed it back in ’93 because of a blizzard, but that was the only other time,” said O’Connell, who for 31 years has coordinated the annual parade. “This is definitely the most uncertainty I’ve ever seen.”
The Woonsocket Call’s Joseph B. Nadeau contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.