WEST WARWICK — Uncertainty over how the pandemic will impact the Fiscal Year 2021 budget lingering, the West Warwick School Committee was given the difficult task this week of laying off nearly a dozen of the district’s teachers.
As she prepared to make her lay off recommendations during Thursday’s meeting, Superintendent Karen Tarasevich told committee members that compiling those recommendations was the most difficult thing she’s had to do as superintendent, calling everyone being laid off “valued, hard working [and] dedicated.”
“There’s not one position that we don’t need that I’m going to recommend tonight,” Tarasevich said. “We need every single one of these positions to service and support our students and their families.”
But facing so many budget unknowns in the coming fiscal year, and with state law requiring that teachers be notified of layoffs by June 1, it had to be done.
Among those to be laid off Thursday were the deans of students of both the high school and the middle school. Nine other teachers also received layoff notices, and an additional four teacher positions were reduced based mainly on retirements.
The layoffs were made based on a number of uncertainties, Tarasevich said, including the likelihood that the district will face a drop in anticipated state funding at the same time that it’s required to spend more on things like transportation, support staff and cleaning and protective supplies.
“There is a potential huge cost to us going back to school next year,” she warned. “It’s a very complicated picture.”
Costs associated with student and family supports may grow, as well.
“For several years we’ve been talking about the social-emotional needs of our kids, and we’ve worked really hard in the district to support that,” Tarasevich said. “With this new experience we’re having, we’re seeing a whole other layer of need there.”
There’s also now a big question mark surrounding next year’s state aid figures, Tarasevich said — with the state’s budget picture still in limbo as Rhode Island’s leaders grapple with a more than $800 million deficit fueled by the pandemic, school officials are still waiting to find out how state aid might be affected.
“Based on that uncertainty, we need to reduce our original budget that we presented this spring to reflect no increase in state aid,” Tarasevich said. “That’s a devastating number.”
Facing several unavoidable cost increases next year, West Warwick’s school department before the pandemic took hold had projected an overall expenditure increase of around $2.8 million, $1.9 million of which had been expected to be covered by a bump in state aid.
To make up the remaining shortfall, the school committee for the first time in years is requesting an increase in local appropriations. School committee vice chair Luis Colon noted Thursday that the additional $800,000 requested would “keep the status quo before we have to make other sacrifices.”
The $1.9 million now being cut to address the possibility of level state funding will leave “gaping holes,” Tarasevich said, adding that her intent is to find a way to reinstate every lost position.
“It’s our charge to present a balanced budget,” she said, adding, however, that having had to make layoffs to do so will leave the district "unable to adequately service our kids.”
If state aid isn’t hit as badly as Tarasevich suggested it could be, then laid off teachers could end up back in their positions. Committee member Joe DiMartino said he’s hopeful that’s what will happen.
“I’m going to vote for all these layoffs reluctantly, because we have to,” DiMartino said before votes were cast. “But I’m also hoping that, when the federal government and the state get their acts together, that none of these layoffs will be permanent.”
Sean Doyle, president of the West Warwick Teachers’ Alliance, shared a similar sentiment. Speaking on the union’s behalf, Doyle urged the school committee to work on a plan for bringing each laid off teacher back.
If the cuts stick, he added, the district will “be striving for mediocrity.”
“The 11 names that were read tonight are all very real people, hardworking people, talented people,” Doyle said. “They’re people who have been partners with us in building the educational system in West Warwick. We need them on board so that we can keep on doing what we do best.”
In other business, the school committee on Thursday approved a Memorandum of Agreement to extend the notification date for Council 94 layoffs to July 1 while the district learns more about how the year ahead will look — under the union contract, layoff notifications would normally be required by June 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.