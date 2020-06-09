WEST WARWICK — The American Legion continued its generosity last week, giving donations to two Rhode Island organizations that contribute to the safety and wellbeing of area families.
Awarded through the American Legion Department of Rhode Island’s Children and Youth Committee, each $1,000 donation was given in hopes that the money will help people in the community.
“[The Children and Youth Committee] was set up in 1924 to help children and women in need,” Post 2 Director of Finance Bob Schierschmidt explained, adding that the beneficiaries don’t need to have any affiliation with the American Legion.
“We just like to help the community,” he continued.
Last week, the veterans organization donated $1,000 to the Emanuel Lutheran Church food cupboard to ensure community members are fed. And this week that focus shifted to other areas of need, as checks were given to Friends Way and the Elizabeth Buffum Chace Center.
Located in Warwick, Friends Way is Rhode Island’s only children’s bereavement center, providing peer support services at no cost to families from all over southeastern New England.
The organization supplies children ages three to 18 and their families with tools to navigate the grieving process that accompanies a loved one’s death, said Ryan Loiselle, program director at Friends Way.
“We’re working with kids so that they know they’re not grieving alone,” Loiselle said Wednesday from West Warwick’s Post 2. “So many kids feel isolated in their grief… we’re able to break the isolation and give them the opportunity to be with others, to play, to normalize things, to give them a place to talk about it when they want to, or to not talk about it.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has, of course, meant that in-person sessions have had to go virtual. Online groups, held over Zoom, are ensuring that despite social distancing, kids are well supported.
“We’re still up and running as a necessary resource for Rhode Island, giving kids an opportunity to pay attention to their grief,” Loiselle said, adding that the children have been sent goodies and have been participating in various activities like crafts, memory sharing and scavenger hunts.
The pandemic has also left the organization to get creative with how it raises its funds.
“We’ve had to cancel our biggest fundraising event,” Loiselle said.
The program relies completely on grant funding and donations to operate, Loiselle added. Some 60 percent of its total income is raised each year during the annual Diamonds in the Sky Gala — last year, more than $125,000 was collected.
“We’re now having to reimagine how to maintain funding,” Loiselle said.
That’s also the case for the Elizabeth Buffum Chace Center, a Warwick-based agency that provides various services to domestic violence and sexual assault victims, and during the pandemic has been offering all of its services remotely.
“This just makes all the difference when community partners step up like this,” Saundra Barbosa, administrative assistant at the center, said just before receiving the American Legion’s donation.
The center was unable this year to hold its annual Kentucky Derby fundraiser, which Barbosa said brings in a large percentage of the agency’s unrestricted funds every year.
Amid the financial stresses that have accompanied the pandemic, however, Barbosa added that many community members have stepped up to pitch in.
“It’s really filling in a gap,” she added.
To learn more about Friends Way, visit www.friendsway.org; learn more about the Elizabeth Buffum Chace Center at www.ebccenter.org.
