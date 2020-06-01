American Legion donates $1,000 to keep locals fed

Members of The American Legion Department of Rhode Island met at Post 2 in West Warwick last Tuesday to present a $1,000 donation for the food cupboard at the Emanuel Lutheran Church. Pictured, left to right: Janet DelMastro-Gaugh, a volunteer at the food cupboard; Myron Gadoury, chair of the food pantry; Commander Ray Cribari ; Post 2 Commander Ron Kingsborough; David Singleton; Bob Schierschmidt; Vice Commander Joseph Shottek.