American Legion donates $1,000 to keep locals fed

WEST WARWICK — A monetary donation from the Department of Rhode Island American Legion to the Emanuel Lutheran Church food cupboard will go a long way in ensuring there’s enough food to go around.
“I can honestly say that at this time, there’s no reason for anyone in West Warwick to go hungry,” said Myron Gadoury, chair of the food pantry. “There’s enough food, and we can help.”
Gadoury on Tuesday joined members of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary at Post 2, where he was presented with a $1,000 check that will be put toward purchasing food for the pantry.
The donation was made out of a desire to help community members in need, Post 2 Director of Finance Bob Schierschmidt said. It was awarded through the American Legion Department of Rhode Island’s Children and Youth Committee, which offers outreach services for families in need.
“During this COVID crisis, a lot of people don’t have food,” Schierschmidt said. “We thought if we could give a monetary donation that’s going to help people in West Warwick and Coventry, that was a really good deal.”
Gadoury said he expects this year to give out over 100,000 pounds of food from the pantry. Food is distributed every Tuesday starting at 10 a.m., and anyone is welcome.
“We have people coming who are homeless, living in the woods, and we have people that own a Lexus and a $350,000 house but they just lost their job,” Gadoury said. “Nobody is turned away — you want food, just say you want food.”
And food distributions aren’t all that volunteers at the food pantry are concerned with.
At 9 a.m. on Tuesdays, pantry visitors are invited to help themselves to coffee and pastries as they socialize. Among them, Gadoury has trained a couple of “comfort hostesses” to observe behaviors for signs of depression as they mingle.
“I saw these people coming to our food bank and they were very depressed,” said Gadoury, who in response enrolled himself in courses on depression and suicide risk.
The hostesses are trained to first listen to the person, and then to steer the conversation in a new direction, encouraging discussion centered on positive topics.
“They put a smile on their face,” Gadoury said. “If you can do that, and give them a happy day, that could stop them from committing suicide.”
Before implementation of the social hour, visitors to the food pantry tended to keep to themselves, Gadoury added.
“When they first started coming in, people wouldn’t talk to each other,” Gadoury said. “They wanted to be alone.”
“Now they’re more open with each other,” Janet DelMastro-Gaugh, a volunteer at the pantry, chimed in.
The comfort hostesses have also been tasked with learning about the other needs food pantry visitors might have. In one case, for example, a hostess realized that a woman who never took meat actually had no stove at home to cook on.
“So we did a fundraiser and bought her a stove,” Gadoury recalled.
Another woman had been avoiding pantry visits on rainy days because she had no pathway from her porch to the driveway and her wheelchair would get stuck in the mud. A fundraiser was held, and a group of volunteers installed a sidewalk at the woman’s home.
Now, with the pandemic putting a halt to countless events and programs, the morning social hour has been paused. The comfort hostesses are still interacting with visitors, though, speaking with them through a window while they pick up their food.
Volunteers from the church also make meals for the homeless every Sunday.
It’s thanks largely to donations that programs like those have been so successful. Each monetary donation goes a long way in replenishing the pantry’s food supply, most of which comes from the Rhode Island Food Bank.
The buying power that the food bank has is “astronomical,” Gadoury said, so he’s able to make every dollar stretch much further than if he were to purchase goods elsewhere.
The church allocates funds in its budget every year for the food cupboard, Gadoury added, but because of the community’s generosity he hasn’t had to touch that money in years.
“Enough people, like the American Legion, donate,” he said. “And it really goes a long way.”
