Towns across Rhode Island are getting ready for the celebration of Independence Day, which will include classic summer fare like burgers, chowder and, of course, fireworks. Though parks and recreation officials are busy making last minute preparations, painstaking efforts have been made all year to make sure the events go off without a hitch.
“We start planning for the 4 of July Fireworks a year in advance, approvals from the Town Council are required, permits and licenses are required from Federal, State and local agencies,” said Steve Wright, Narragansett’s Director of Parks & Recreation. “The barge and fireworks company has to be hired with all the proper licenses and permits along with Certificate of Liability Insurance for the event.”
South Kingstown’s director of Leisure Services, Theresa L. Murphy, also said SK has been working for months (starting “while the snow is still falling”) to get everything just right.
Planning begins with advertising for bids to contract with a vendor for fireworks display, Murphy explained, which, for SK, has been Atlas PyroVision Entertainment for the last 21 years; the next step is the selection of a band that will provide a high energy live concert performance suitable for the entire community.
“Of course, great food concessions are a must,” Murphy added, which will include burgers, hot dogs, clamcakes and chowder, ice cream, lemonade and kettle corn. “It is the largest town organized event of the year, and a longstanding tradition where the community comes together [...] for a good, old fashioned outdoor party.”
The main event-- which in North Kingstown, SK, and Narragansett will involve thousands of fireworks going off-- will last for nearly thirty minutes at all three destinations.
The pyrotechnic crew will begin staging the fireworks early in the day, readying for the shoot later at night. Wright said the most difficult part each year he has overseen the event has been calling the show for weather.
“Calling the show for weather at 7 a.m. when the barge leaves for the beach is the most difficult part of the day. Once the call has been made regarding the weather and you give the OK for the barge to depart for the trip to the beach the show takes place 9 p.m. regardless of weather changes, fog, rain, etc.,” Wright said.
Murphy agreed, pointing out that “the decision to postpone is made in the morning because the technicians need to know before they start the long process of wiring every shell.”
“By law, they must fire the shells once they are wired. They cannot undo the wiring and reset it for the next day,” she added.
Murphy also said that coordination of public safety and security before, during and after the event is the most critical component of SK’s planning. SKPD, Union Fire District, the Fire Marshal’s office, and SK EMS all come together with parks and recreation staff about a month in advance to do a thorough review of the event timeline; logistics, and security.
“Every employee involved in the event takes this very seriously; and each year the safety plan is adjusted based on evaluation of the previous year,” she said.
Murphy said she plans on anywhere between 5,000 and 8,000 people will attend the SK show, with an additional 5,000 viewing from other locations in town, while Wright said he estimates between 12,000-14,000 people will attend the Narragansett show. North Kingstown recreation direction Al Southwick also said he expects the town beach to “be jammed with several thousand to see the show but many more view them from the surrounding areas.”
The NK event will take place at the town beach on July 3, 2018 from 7 - 8:30 p.m; the Narragansett concert and show will take place at the North Beach Clubhouse on July 4 from 5 p.m., with the fireworks going off at 9 p.m.; and SK’s event will take place at the Old Mountain Field (875 Kingstown Road starts) on July 4, starting at 6 p.m., with the fireworks scheduled to go off at 9 p.m.
