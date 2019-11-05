EAST GREENWICH--East Greenwich residents trickled into the Swift Community Center on Tuesday to vote in favor of two proposed measures that would see the town seek bond monies, including $5 million for school repairs in the district and $4.5 million for repairs to the town's aging water treatment systems.
According to early reports by the town clerk's office, unofficial counts of in-person and mail-in votes passed both measures by over 1K votes for, to less than 500 votes against.
Though the vote marks a landslide victory on both counts, a tweet by the Rhode Island Board of Elections highlighted the fact that less than 13 percent of eligible voters in the town actually turned out for the referendum.
