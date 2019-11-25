Residents focus on the future at community event
EAST GREENWICH—Members of the East Greenwich community packed into the Greenwich Odeum on Monday night to participate in East Greenwich Today and Tomorrow, a community event organized to explore where the town stands economically and culturally and to start a conversation about the issues and possibilities surrounding the future of the town. The event was co-presented by the town Chamber of Commerce and East Greenwich News and was sponsored by Dave’s Fresh Marketplace, Residential Properties Limited and Bank Newport.
“We were all very pleased with it,” said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Lombardi. “We were very happy with the turnout and we achieved the main goal of starting a conversation about the town. There was a lot of discussion about future development, and specifically controlled development, so that any growth will not fundamentally change the character of the town.
Moderated by Chuck Hinman of The Public’s Radio, panelists included Lombardi, town manager Andy Nota, town director of planning Lisa Bourbonnais and Grow Smart RI Executive Director Scott Wolf, the meeting focused on examining the town’s assets and the potential for enhancements to Main Street and the waterfront. Notably, the conversation turned to the potential for drawing economic power to the town by capitalizing on its 350th anniversary in 2027, and a five-question survey reflecting the questions asked of the panelists is open to members of the community on East Greenwich News’ website.
“We are looking forward to EG in 2027, and it is not too early to plan for that. So much good came out of the 300th anniversary,” Lombardi said. “What I thought was most important was that a lot of great ideas were discussed, and we want people to fill out the survey so we can get thorough feedback. The fact that we have so many engaged people in this community is a big advantage.”
In addition to the town’s upcoming anniversary and potential enhancements to Main Street, a revitalization of the waterfront was front and center in the discussion, and reflects statements made last week by town council president Mark Schwager, who said that the council will be exploring putting out bids for research into waterfront development after the New Year.
“We talked a lot about the town council moving forward to explore waterfront development,” Lombardi said. “It was a big topic. Feasibility studies and research still have to take place, but it generated a lot of enthusiasm, and the need to think about preserving the quality of the town was is key thought as we proceed in growing.”
Indeed, East Greenwich has experienced a renaissance of sorts in recent years, with its thriving Main Street and growing restaurant scene attracting more and more tourists with each passing year. Residential development is increasing as well and, in the midst of all that growth, the fundamental question has centered on how the town will preserve its community-oriented character and reputation for excellence while still furthering its status as an economic workhorse in the state.
“We are all very positive and there’s a lot of work to be done. If residents take the survey it will help out a lot,” Lombardi said. “We achieved the goals of bringing interested people together and starting a conversation about how to make EG even better.”
