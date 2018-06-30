In 1846, the heirs of Thomas Bateman had the firm of Atwater & Schubarth survey and plat part of the family’s old farm, from Main Street to the railroad, and from London Street to Bridge Street. In 1861, Ann Kelly purchased a 50-foot square lot on Bridge Street, at the corner of what would be laid out as the extension of Marlborough Street in the 1868 plan for additional lots on the Bateman property. The 1870 Beers Atlas shows the house, but shows that Marlborough Street had not yet been extended. The front of the house addresses Marlborough Street, so I believe that when Ann Kelly built the house ,probably in 1861, it was known that the street would eventually be extended. In 1869, Ann purchased a second lot to the east of the original lot, giving her a lot measuring 50 feet on Marlborough Street, and 100 feet on Bridge Street.
The 1870 Beers Atlas shows “H. McCormick” living here. The 1870 census shows that Hugh & Ann McCormack did live here with their 4 children. However, it also shows Michael & Ann Kelly living here, so it appears that it was being used as a 2 family house at the time. It is now a 7 room, 1,371 s.f. one family house, with a very comfortable 7 ft. deep., 34 ft. wide front porch.
Ann Kelly was born in Ireland in July 1825, and died after 1900. She was married to Michael Kelly, born in Ireland in 1820, and died between 1880 and 1885. The 1900 census states that Ann had given birth to 2 children, but in the 1860 census, the earliest in which they appear, he was 40, and she 33. There were no children living with them, so they probably both died young. Michael worked as a farm laborer in 1860, a laborer in 1870 and 1880, and a laborer on the highway in 1875. The 1865 census showed him as a naturalized voter. Ann worked in 1870 and 1880 in a cotton mill. In 1900, age 74, she was an “inmate at the town farm”. In 1899, she sold the house and the 2 lots to Benjamin Crompton
Benjamin Crompton (1815-1913) was born in Bolton, Lancashire, England, and emigrated in 1841. He married in England, 1839, Ellen Foster (1819-1902). He owned and operated a grain, coal and wood business and a wharf on Crompton Ave. Just a few weeks after buying this house, Benjamin & Ellen sold the Marlborough Street house to Solomon & Josephine Algren.
Solomon August Algren (1858-1933) was born in Sweden, and emigrated in 1893. He was the son of Anders & Inga Algren. He married in Sweden Josephine Johnson (1863-1956). They had six children, the first four born in Sweden: Fritz Vernon, b. 1883; Olga A. 1886; Charles T. 1888; Ingrid Elizabeth 1890; John E., 1894, and Edna E.M. 1899. In 1902, at the age of 43, Solomon became a naturalized citizen. Their son Charles T. Algren was a legendary builder, building over 200 houses in the area, having a crew of 42 workmen at one point. He lived to be 94, and served the town as a Fire District Commissioner, School Committee member, State Rep (1931-33), State Senator (1933-1945), and was the town’s first Building Inspector. Local Historian Alan Clarke is the grandson of the Solomon and Josephine’s oldest daughter Olga, who married Nelson A. Wennberg.
Solomon died in 1933, and in 1943 his widow and their six children sold the house to daughter Edna and her husband Sven Oltedale.
Edna Ellen Mary (Algren) Oltedale (1899—1977) married Sven Oltedale (1889-1978), who was born in Norway. He emigrated in 1914, and was a US Army bugler in World War I. He was the owner of a woolen mill. Their children were: Everett M. b. & d. 1924; Richard A. b. 1927; David, b. 1936 and John K., 1938. The 1951 school census shows Sven, Edna, Davis and John living here. In 1974, Sven and Edna sold the house to Austin L. & Nancy E. Gilbride.
The owners since 1974 have been: Austin L. & Nancy E. Gilbride, 1974-79; Nancy E. Gilbride, 1979-85; William L. & Rae Marie Gilbert, 1985-89; Clark J. & Patricia Murray, 1989-95; Brian C. & Lisa A. (Fishlock) Lesinsky, 1995-99; David G. Lindquist & Jennifer W. Tidly, 1999-2003, and the current owner since 2003, Jennifer L. Iannuccilli.
Bruce MacGunnigle is the East Greenwich Town Historian. He can be reached at greenwich1677@gmail.com. His book “Strolling in Historic East Greenwich” is available at the Green Door, 130 Main Street.
