The Rhode Island men’s soccer team is two victories away from a berth in the NCAA Division I Tournament and senior Stavros Zarokostas is a key performer with the Rams.
Zarokostas, from Coventry and a La Salle Academy graduate, has seven goals and five assists for 19 points with a game winner. That came in a 3-1 non-league victory over Holy Cross on Sept. 24 in Worcester, Mass. He scored a goal in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament in a 7-3 victory over Davidson last Saturday in Kingston. It was his 28th career goal and he has totaled 73 points in 71 career games.
“Stavros is a fierce competitor whose pace in attack provides our team with a great assist,” coach Gareth Elliott said. “He is willing to do whatever it takes for the team to have success while also being a focal point for our offense.”
The coach calls Zarokostas “a great person” who represents the soccer program in a positive manner.
“We will miss him when the season ends,” Elliott said.
The Rams (13-3-2) are hoping that the season doesn’t end quickly. They face Fordham in the league semifinals today in the Bronx, N.Y. The finals are set for Sunday, also in the Bronx, and the winner will earn an automatic bid into the NCAAs.
Katie George (North Kingstown)
The freshman and the 17-1 Middlebury field hockey team will defend its title when it hosts the Regionals in the NCAA Division III Tournament Saturday in Middlebury, Vt. and will face New England College in the opening round. The St. George’s School graduate has 11 goals and three assists for 25 points. She also has three game winners, the latest coming in a 3-2 victory over Tufts 3-2 in overtime in the New England Small College Athletic Conference title game last Sunday in Middlebury. Tufts had handed the team its only loss (1-0) during the regular season. Middlebury has earned four national titles since 1998 and has a 41-6 tournament record.
Maria Nunez (East Greenwich)
The 5-foot-3 senior forward wrapped up her career with the Wagner women’s soccer team by leading the Seahawks in goals with six and points with 13. The East Greenwich High graduate had a game winner and that came in a 1-0 Northeast Conference victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Oct. 26 in Emmitsburg. Md. Wagner finished the season playing 0-0 ties in league matches against Fairleigh Dickinson and Merrimack. The Seahawks ended up 5-10-3 overall and 3-4-3 in league play.
Katie Beaudoin (Coventry)
The 5-foot-7 senior forward earned Commonwealth Coast Conference first team honors after leading the New England College women’s soccer team in goals (14), assists (8) and points (34). The Coventry High graduate had seven game winners which is tied for 11th in NCAA Division III. The Nor’easters nipped Endicott 1-0 to capture the CCC title and earn an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. They will take a 13-5-2 record into the first round against Middlebury Saturday in Middlebury, Vt.
Eamon Keenan (East Greenwich)
The 6-foot-3 sophomore back earned a pair of honors for the Babson men’s soccer team this week. The East Greenwich High graduate was named to the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference first team and was also named to the league’s All-Academic squad. Keenan has four goals and three assists with a game winner. He has also helped the defense post nine shutouts. The Beavers will take 14-5-2 record into the Division III NCAA Tournament when they face SUNY-Oneonta Saturday in Oneonta, N.Y.
Emma Slade (West Kingston)
The 5-foot-3 freshman was named to the Northeast-10 Conference first team for her play with the Stonehill women’s soccer team. A graduate of The Prout School, Slade finished with four goals for eight points with a game winner. She started 14 games, then missed four games to an injury, but came back to play for the 11-4-4 Skyhawks in a 1-0 loss to Central Connecticut in the league quarterfinals last Sunday in Easton, Mass.
Jenna Bridges (Exeter)
The 6-foot-3 senior middle blocker will lead the Hartford women’s volleyball team into the America East Tournament next week. The Hawks earned the playoff bid with a 3-1 league victory over Maryland Baltimore last Sunday in Baltimore, Md. The Exeter-West Greenwich graduate leads the team with 375 kills, 84.0 total blocks, a .381 attack percentage and 426.0 points. She is third in career kills with 1,405 and second in blocks assists with 279, one short of the team record.
Olivia Pellegrino (Richmond)
The junior started all 22 games on defense for the Johnson & Wales women’s soccer team, the Wildcats earning an NCAA Division III Tournament berth with a 2-1 victory over St. Joseph’s (Me) in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference title game last Saturday in Providence. The Chariho Regional graduate has helped the 16-6 Wildcats post five shutouts. Senior Janelle Charron of Coventry (Coventry) played in 14 games on defense. The team will meet MIT in a first-round game Saturday in Cambridge, Mass.
Hannah Millard (Exeter)
The 5-foot-9 freshman back played in all 17 games with 16 starts for the Simmons soccer team, the Sharks finishing 4-11-2 overall and 4-7-1 in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference after a 1-1 overtime tie with Colby-Sawyer in a league game on Oct. 30 in Boston. The team played six overtime matches and were 2-1 in the final three games. The Exeter-West Greenwich graduate and the defense gave up 39 goals (2.23 goals against average) with three shutouts. The Sharks scored just 18 goals on the season.
