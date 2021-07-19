Season ends for East Greenwich 12s in loss to Chariho

HOPE VALLEY - They gave themselves a chance, nearly pulling off a successful comeback in their final plate appearance. That was all Tom O’Brien could hope for. The head coach of the East Greenwich 12-year-old All Stars had nothing but high praise for his club following a season-ending 3-1 loss to Chariho on Tuesday evening, a disappointing conclusion to an otherwise memorable summer.
“They were a team of kids who battled all summer. We did our best in the end,” he said.
EG had been in control for much of the game, leading 1-0 through the first four innings of play behind a dominant outing from starting pitcher Harry Kairnes, who went up against Chariho’s Riley Conroy.
“He absolutely battled. He threw just the kind of pitches he wanted to throw and in the end, a couple of things didn’t go our way,” O’Brien said of his starter who would wind up throwing 5.2 innings, responsible for all three of Chariho’s runs by the time southpaw Ayaan Modi came on in to relieve him.
The big run, which ultimately proved to be the deciding one, came in the top of the sixth with the game tied, 1-1. Chariho’s Rohan Downing launched a pitch over the left field fence, putting his team out in front for the first time, 2-1, a lead that grew to 3-1 by inning’s end on an RBI base hit by Milo Clarke.
“An absolute rope to left,” O’Brien said of Downing’s home run shot, a tough break for his team.
Chariho had tied the game in the fifth on an RBI single off the bat of Sam Ellis, which plated pinch runner Sam Simoes. Ellis had come on in relief for Conroy in the fourth and would wind up combining with Caleb Locke to keep EG off the board in the bottom of the fifth, as the score remained 1-1 at the time.
EG, the designated home team, came to bat in the bottom of the sixth inning, needing to plate at least two runs in order to keep their season alive. They managed to load the bases against reliever Hunter Simas with two out, but saw their rally end there with Walker Klika popping out to first base for the game’s final out.
“They’ve been an absolute pleasure to coach and I just thanked them for the chance to coach them. They’re very coach-able kids and they were just fantastic,” O’Brien said, recapping his post-game message to his players.
EG began the tournament with a 5-3 win over Warwick North, needing two days to complete that victory due severe weather. They would go on to fall, 11-1 in their next contest against South Kingstown, which dropped them down to the losers bracket. From there, they posted a 6-4 win over Narragansett, setting up Tuesday’s showdown against Chariho, which wound up being their last.
For Chariho, the win was the second in as many days, with the team escaping Coventry on Monday night as 1-0 winners.
The pitching was nearly as dominant on Tuesday, while Downing’s blast served as a much-needed boost for an offense that needed a jolt.
“Rohan came up big time,” head coach Dan Locke said, noting that he would like the rest of his hitters to show similar aggression at the plate.
“Just taking our time getting our bats rolling, but that was a huge hit. It kind of opened up some more opportunities hitting-wise,” he said.
Chariho’s tournament run will continue on Thursday when they head to Tuckertown Field to take on South Kingstown at 5:30.
