KINGSTON – The 2019 season may have just ended, but the URI football team has already received their marching orders for 2020. The CAA announced the official schedule for all of its members late last week, revealing that the Rams will play Northern Illinois, Bryant and Brown in their three non-conference games.
The NIU Huskies represent the annual ‘buy’ game for the Rams. The FBS team is 4-7 so far this season and compete in the MAC West. That non-conference game will be on the road, as will the tilt against Bryant. It is URI’s turn in 2019 to host the Governor’s Cup, meaning Brown will visit Meade Stadium in early October.
In the conference slate, Rhody has been matched up with New Hampshire, Villanova, Albany, Elon, Maine, Richmond, William & Mary and Towson.
Of the CAA teams that URI will host in Kingston – Albany, UNH, Maine and William & Mary – only the Tribe do not have a winning record in the CAA this season. Things don’t get much easier on the road. Two of the three road opponents have current winning records.
Full CAA 2020 Schedule (URI games in bold, CAA Conference games denoted with an asterisk)
Saturday, August 29
Stony Brook at Fordham
Thursday, September 3
Maine at Ball State
St. Francis (Pa.) at Richmond
Saturday, September 5
*Delaware at James Madison
UAlbany at Delaware State
Elon at The Citadel
New Hampshire at Kansas
Rhode Island at Northern Illinois
Towson at Maryland
Lehigh at Villanova
William & Mary at Stanford
Saturday, September 12
*Richmond at New Hampshire
*Delaware at Maine
Monmouth at UAlbany
Elon at Duke
Chattanooga at James Madison
Rhode Island at Bryant
Stony Brook at Florida Atlantic
Morgan State at Towson
Villanova at Bucknell
Colgate at William & Mary
Saturday, September 19
*New Hampshire at Rhode Island
*Stony Brook at Towson
UAlbany at UMass
Long Island at Delaware
Campbell at Elon
James Madison at North Carolina
Monmouth at Maine
Richmond at Pitt
Villanova at Wake Forest
William & Mary at Lafayette
Saturday, September 26
*James Madison at UAlbany
*Elon at William & Mary
*Maine at Richmond
*Rhode Island at Villanova
Delaware at NC State
New Hampshire at Colgate
Sacred Heart at Stony Brook
Dartmouth at Towson
Saturday, October 3
*Richmond at Stony Brook
*Villanova at UAlbany
*Elon at Delaware
*William & Mary at James Madison
Merrimack at New Hampshire
Brown at Rhode Island
Saturday, October 10
*Towson at Villanova
*UAlbany at Rhode Island
*Stony Brook at New Hampshire
Maine at UConn
Saturday, October 17
*UAlbany at William & Mary
*Delaware at Stony Brook
*Rhode Island at Elon
*James Madison at Towson
*Villanova at Maine
Richmond at Yale
Saturday, October 24
*New Hampshire at Elon
*William & Mary at Delaware
*James Madison at Villanova
*Maine at Rhode Island
*Towson at Richmond
Saturday, October 31
*Maine at James Madison
*Richmond at Elon
*Delaware at UAlbany
*New Hampshire at Towson
*Stony Brook at William & Mary
Saturday, November 7
*Villanova at Stony Brook
*UAlbany at Maine
*Towson at Delaware
*Elon at James Madison
*William & Mary at New Hampshire
*Rhode Island at Richmond
Saturday, November 14
*William & Mary at Rhode Island
*Villanova at Delaware
*UAlbany at New Hampshire
*Towson at Elon
*James Madison at Richmond
*Maine at Stony Brook
Saturday, November 21
*Stony Brook at UAlbany
*Elon at Villanova
*New Hampshire at Maine
*Rhode Island at Towson
*Richmond at William & Mary
Delaware State at Delaware
Merrimack at James Madison
DATES SUBJECT TO CHANGE – Times will be announced at a later date
