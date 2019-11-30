Rams look ahead to 2020

Naim Jones attempts to get past the line of scrimmage during URI’s loss to JMU on Saturday.

 

 Autumn Walter/GoRhody.com

ccotter@ricentral.com

KINGSTON – The 2019 season may have just ended, but the URI football team has already received their marching orders for 2020. The CAA announced the official schedule for all of its members late last week, revealing that the Rams will play Northern Illinois, Bryant and Brown in their three non-conference games.

The NIU Huskies represent the annual ‘buy’ game for the Rams. The FBS team is 4-7 so far this season and compete in the MAC West. That non-conference game will be on the road, as will the tilt against Bryant. It is URI’s turn in 2019 to host the Governor’s Cup, meaning Brown will visit Meade Stadium in early October.

In the conference slate, Rhody has been matched up with New Hampshire, Villanova, Albany,  Elon, Maine, Richmond, William & Mary and Towson. 

Of the CAA teams that URI will host in Kingston  – Albany, UNH, Maine and William & Mary  – only the Tribe do not have a winning record in the CAA this season. Things don’t get much easier on the road. Two of the three road opponents have current winning records.

Full CAA 2020 Schedule (URI games in bold, CAA Conference games denoted with an asterisk)

Saturday, August 29

Stony Brook at Fordham

Thursday, September 3

Maine at Ball State

St. Francis (Pa.) at Richmond

Saturday, September 5

*Delaware at James Madison

UAlbany at Delaware State

Elon at The Citadel

New Hampshire at Kansas

Rhode Island at Northern Illinois

Towson at Maryland

Lehigh at Villanova

William & Mary at Stanford

Saturday, September 12

*Richmond at New Hampshire

*Delaware at Maine

Monmouth at UAlbany

Elon at Duke

Chattanooga at James Madison

Rhode Island at Bryant

Stony Brook at Florida Atlantic

Morgan State at Towson

Villanova at Bucknell

Colgate at William & Mary

Saturday, September 19

*New Hampshire at Rhode Island

*Stony Brook at Towson

UAlbany at UMass

Long Island at Delaware

Campbell at Elon

James Madison at North Carolina

Monmouth at Maine

Richmond at Pitt

Villanova at Wake Forest

William & Mary at Lafayette

 Saturday, September 26

*James Madison at UAlbany

*Elon at William & Mary

*Maine at Richmond

*Rhode Island at Villanova

Delaware at NC State

New Hampshire at Colgate

Sacred Heart at Stony Brook

Dartmouth at Towson

Saturday, October 3

*Richmond at Stony Brook

*Villanova at UAlbany

*Elon at Delaware

*William & Mary at James Madison

Merrimack at New Hampshire

Brown at Rhode Island

Saturday, October 10

*Towson at Villanova

*UAlbany at Rhode Island

*Stony Brook at New Hampshire

Maine at UConn

Saturday, October 17

*UAlbany at William & Mary

*Delaware at Stony Brook

*Rhode Island at Elon

*James Madison at Towson

*Villanova at Maine

Richmond at Yale

Saturday, October 24

*New Hampshire at Elon

*William & Mary at Delaware

*James Madison at Villanova

*Maine at Rhode Island

*Towson at Richmond

Saturday, October 31

*Maine at James Madison

*Richmond at Elon

*Delaware at UAlbany

*New Hampshire at Towson

*Stony Brook at William & Mary

 

Saturday, November 7

*Villanova at Stony Brook

*UAlbany at Maine

*Towson at Delaware

*Elon at James Madison

*William & Mary at New Hampshire

*Rhode Island at Richmond

Saturday, November 14

*William & Mary at Rhode Island

*Villanova at Delaware

*UAlbany at New Hampshire

*Towson at Elon

*James Madison at Richmond

*Maine at Stony Brook

Saturday, November 21

*Stony Brook at UAlbany

*Elon at Villanova

*New Hampshire at Maine

*Rhode Island at Towson

*Richmond at William & Mary

Delaware State at Delaware

Merrimack at James Madison

DATES SUBJECT TO CHANGE – Times will be announced at a later date

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.