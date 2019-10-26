PAWTUCKET – Maddie Omicioli was the No. 3 seed entering this past weekend’s Main Draw. The sophomore played above her seeding and never shirked away from the spotlight, defeating defending state champion Candice Ballarin, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to win the title.
Omicioli fell behind early in the first set, and ultimately fell behind 1-0 in the match. There were disputes over points at times that drew the ire of the crowd, but Omicioli stayed cooled under pressure, and slowly but surely started to work her way back into the state championship match.
The No. 1 singles player for EG downed Narragansett’s Danielle Hart in the opening round to advance. Omicioli didn’t play much as a freshman due to a back injury, but is now atop the girls tennis landscape in Rhode Island.
The title is the sixth individual girls tennis title since 2012 for EGHS. Aleksandra Drljaca started the streak with a singles title in ‘12, and Peri Sheinin picked up the torch from there winning three straight singles crowns. Lee Lange and Sarah Turchetta added another trophy in 2016, winning the doubles title.
The doubles title this season was also a come-from-behind win: Barrington’s Lauren Jay and Sonya Pareek outlasted La Salle’s Anya Chowdhry and Blaisedel Frampton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.