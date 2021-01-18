Parker Ford is off to another big start with the Providence men’s hockey team.
Ford, from Wakefield, has two goals and a team-high six assists for eight points to help the Friars post a 4-4-2 record in Hockey East play after a 6-4 loss to Boston University last Saturday in Providence. He had an assist in the game. He had three assists in a 4-2 victory over UMass-Lowell on Dec. 13 in Lowell, Mass. His goals came in a 5-0 triumph over Northeastern and in 3-1 victory over Vermont on Jan. 2, both games played in Providence.
As a freshman, Ford had nine goals and 13 assists for 22 points and began his college career with a five-game point streak. He missed three games to participate for Team USA at the 2020 World Junior Championships in the Czech Republic.
Prior to joining the Friars, Ford spent two seasons with the Sioux City Musketeers in the United States Hockey League. He was alternate captain during the 2018-19 season and recorded 19 goals with 24 assists in 56 games. He competed with Team USA at the 2018 World Junior A Challenge and scored two goals and had two assists to help the team capture the gold medal.
Hockey East has made some changes in this weekend’s schedule and Providence will play host to Maine today and Saturday.
Nolan Cooney (East Greenwich)
The Syracuse senior earned Pro Football Focus All-American honorable mention after a standout season punting for the 1-10 Orange squad. He also earned Atlantic Coast Conference third team honors and was the winner of the Brian Piccolo Award for being the ACC’s most courageous player after returning from a battle with cancer in high school. The East Greenwich High graduate finished third in the ACC in net punting (44.8). He had 74 punts, 25 for 50-plus yards, 24 were downed inside the 20 and just three were touchbacks.
Tomas Murphy (Wakefield)
The 6-foot-8, 230-pound grad student didn’t play in 5-3 Vermont’s first four game but has come off the bench in the last four and in an 84-44 America East Conference victory over Binghamton last Sunday, the Northfield Mount Herman graduate had a team-high 13 points and four rebounds. On the season, Murphy is averaging 7.6 points and 3.6 rebounds with 12 assists, eight steals and five blocked shots. Prior to joining the Catamounts he played at Northeastern and averaged 7.9 points in 68 games.
Keegan Records (South Kingstown)
The 6-foot-10, 245-pound sophomore forward has started all four games for the Colgate men’s basketball team, the Raiders 3-1 in Patriot League play after an easy 89-45 victory over Binghamton last Sunday in Vestal, N.Y. The St. Andrews School graduate had nine points and six rebounds in just 13 minutes of action. Records is averaging 9.0 points and 10.0 rebounds a game. He opened the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds in a 101-57 triumph over Army on Jan. 2 at home in Hamilton, N.Y.
Oluchi Ezemma (Hope Valley)
The 5-foot-11 junior forward has started all four games for the 2-2 Holy Cross women’s basketball team. The Moses Brown graduate is averaging 7.0 points and a team-high 7.3 rebounds a game. She had 10 points and nine rebounds in an 80-46 victory over Army last Friday and came back with eight points and seven rebounds in a 61-42 triumph over the Black Knights last Saturday. Ezemma averaged 5.2 points and 5.4 rebounds coming off the bench in 27 games for the Crusaders last season.
Gunnarwolfe Fontaine (East Greenwich)
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound freshman forward has played in all 10 games for the Northeastern men’s hockey team, the Huskies 5-3-2 in Hockey East play after a 3-2 victory over Merrimack last Sunday in North Andover, Mass. Fontaine, who played with the Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League prior to coming to Northeastern, has three goals and five assists for eight points and had two goals and an assist in a 4-1 triumph over Vermont on Dec. 26.
Luke Henseler (Coventry)
The freshman capped off his season with the Pittsburgh men’s cross country team by finishing 44th out of 131 finishers at the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship on Oct. 30 in Cary, N.C. The Bishop Hendricken graduate posted a personal-best time of 24:12.7 in the 8,000 meter race. He was the 11th freshman finisher and the second Panther to cross the finish line. It was the best finish by a freshman in program history.
Brooke Young (West Warwick)
The Rhode Island College senior was one of the Faces in the Little East Conference it was announced on Dec. 16. Young, a West Warwick High graduate, competes with the women’s basketball and women’s soccer team for the Anchorwomen. In basketball, she played in 73 games with 54 starts in her three years and was the team MVP as a sophomore. In soccer, she played in 42 games with 30 starts. Young is majoring in community health and wellness.
J.T. Gibbons (Wakefield)
The junior wide receiver was one of three area players selected to the Colonial Athletic Association Commissioners’ Honor Roll. The South Kingstown High graduate is majoring in chemical engineering. He didn’t see action last fall. Also making the list were red-shirt freshman running back Gabe Sloat of North Kingstown (North Kingstown High) and red-shirt freshman offensive lineman Montaner Freselli of South Kingstown (South Kingstown High).
