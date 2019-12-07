Westerly Sun
EAST GREENWICH — It was hard to tell that the East Greenwich football team played short-handed against Chariho High on Thursday in the second game of the teams’ fledgling Thanksgiving rivalry.
Playing without injured receiver Grant Driscoll (16 touchdowns) and running back Matt Licciardi (14 TDs), the Avengers still had plenty of firepower to cap a 10-1 season with a 34-12 victory over the Chargers.
The Thanksgiving win helped ease the sting of East Greenwich’s 7-6 loss to Woonsocket, a team it beat 41-19 in the regular season, in the RIIL Division II semifinals.
“This is a nice way to go out,” East Greenwich coach John George said. “We didn’t get to the place we wanted to but this is a special group of 18 seniors. In their three years of varsity play, they lost just three divisional games. They’re great players and great kids.”
East Greenwich still had the services of senior quarterback Conrad Swanson III, who passed for a pair of TDs to give him 32 on the season. A two-year starter, Swanson finished his career with over 4,000 passing yards, 51 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.
“Conrad was great right away,” George said. “He didn’t go through a learning curve. He’s a special player that will be missed.”
A special teams play broke open a competitive game. East Greenwich led 6-0 after one quarter and stretched it to 13-0 on Swanson’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Chad Coppola in the second quarter. Chariho thought it grabbed momentum going into the half when Thomas O’Horo capped a 14-play, 72-yard drive with a 1-yard run to make it 13-6 with 28 seconds left in the half.
But Chariho opted to kick off deep. East Greenwich’s Jack McMullen grabbed the kick at the 14 and ran up the middle, making a few cuts and returning the ball 86 yards for a score to up the lead to 20-6 with 10 seconds left in the half.
“We thought about squibbing the kick,” Chariho coach Nick Russo said, “but we were going into a stiff wind. I didn’t want a squib kick to go 10 yards to give them good field position to work with. McMullen avoided our first wave of tacklers and we didn’t contain.”
McMullen, who was named the Thurston Brown most valuable player, intercepted a Zoot Boschwitz pass on the fifth play of the third quarter. He then caught a 47-yard pass from Swanson to the Chariho 1. Swanson threw a 1-yard TD to tight end James Harwood for a 27-6 lead.
Chariho answered with a long drive on a mix of passes by Boschwitz, who went over the 1,000-yard mark passing with a 10-of-21, 101-yard day. But East Greenwich’s Jack Holmgren stopped the march with an interception at the 13.
The Avengers drove 87 yards in 12 plays to make it 34-6 on Steven Maloof’s 2-yard run early in the fourth quarter.
The Chargers, who lost in the Division III semifinals in their previous game, ended on a positive note, scoring with a minute left on O’Horo’s option 6-yard TD pass to tight end Jarrett Niland, a converted lineman.
“The kids enjoyed that score,” Russo said. “Jarrett has played line but he’s been busting us in practice that he has good hands. So we tried him at tight end today. I treated this game as an exhibition against a great opponent. I wanted us to have fun. For the most part, we hung in there.”
Chariho rushed for 135 yards on 31 carries, led by O’Horo (10 for 56), John Haxton (8 for 49) and Rogan Wotherspoon (9 for 33). EG’s Swanson was 11 of 12 passing for 145 yards and two TDs.
Jim Abbott, owner of Randall, Realtors in Westerly, sponsored postgame awards for both teams. Aside from McMullen’s MVP, offensive player of the game went to Swanson for East Greenwich and O’Horo for Chariho; top lineman went to Sean Goulet of Chariho and Ted Ladas of EG; defensive player of the game to Nolan Murphy of Chariho and Holmgren of EG, and special teams player of the game to Chariho kicker Andrew Havens and punter Ryan Macauley of EG.
Russo, Chariho’s first-year coach, enjoyed a solid first season while leading the Chargers to their first winning season (6-5) in eight years. Chariho has employed four head coaches in the last five years.
“I’ll be back,” Russo said. “It was a successful year that could have been better, but a winning season. Next year we’ll have to do it with a different cast but we have a good group of underclassmen.”
