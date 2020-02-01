The East Greenwich boys basketball team had been surging full-steam ahead since they won last year’s Division II state championship. They won their first seven league games of the 2019-20 season, and were thriving in the competitive landscape of RI high school basketball.
Then the current four-game stretch happened. First, the Avengers fell in a D-II title game rematch to Narragansett. Two subsequent losses followed against Barrington and Cranston West. EG has now lost three of their last four, with a win over Juanita Sanchez coming between the Gansett loss and the two losses to the Eagles and Falcons.
The Avenger offense failed to score above 55 points in all three of the league losses. The offense bottomed out in the loss to the Falcons on Tuesday. They lost 42-38, with the Falcons ending the game on an 11-2 run. Grant Driscoll led EG in that one with 10 points.
Jack McMullen has been the team’s most explosive player on the offensive side of the ball. He had 18 points in two of the three defeats, scoring five against Cranston West. Driscoll and James Harwood were the leading scorers in the lone recent win, both putting up 10 points in the win over Juanita Sanchez.
The recent slide has the Avengers at 8-3 in D-II play. They are 9-4 overall and tied with Shea in the D-II standings. Teams above the Avengers are Westerly, Barrington, Cranston West, Portsmouth and Tolman.
EG looked to get things going in the right direction on Thursday against one of those elite teams in Westerly (results unavailable at press time). On Monday, they take on Moses Brown (1-9 in league games).
