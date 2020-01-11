The East Greenwich boy’s basketball team nearly upset Division I North Kingstown last week. They followed up that strong effort with a pair of wins over Division II opponents. Last Friday, they took down Pilgrim 63-52, and then on Monday, they defeated Tiverton 52-44.
Jack McMullen was the leading scorer in both of those efforts. He went off against Pilgrim, pouring in 28 points and four 3-pointers. He had 11 points in the lower-scoring affair against Tiverton.
Dan Prior also had 11 points in the victory over the Tigers. The Avengers had balanced scoring in that one. James Harwood, Grant Driscoll, Andrew Plympton, Aydin Kocak, Prior and McMullen all had at least six points.
The Avengers have shown an affinity for the jump shot. They hit six 3-pointers against Tiverton and eight in the win over Pilgrim.
EG played again on Wednesday against North Providence (results unavailable at press time). They face Portsmouth at home on Friday night.
