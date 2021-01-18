EAST GREENWICH - A week from now, barring any setbacks or increased regulations issued by the Governor, the 2021 RIIL High School basketball season will officially get underway.
For those in East Greenwich, the return to the court is a welcome sight, enhanced by the possibilities that await the Avengers in a shortened regular season set to consist of just six games total.
For the boys’ team, 2021 represents a chance to see their senior-heavy roster go out on a high note, while using the disappointment of last year’s virus-related early conclusion as a form of extra motivation.
The Avengers, D-II champions in 2019, capped the 2020 season with a solid showing, falling to Cranston West in the quarterfinals before pulling off an upset victory over D-I Mt. Pleasant in the State Tournament. Unfortunately for EG, they never got the chance to see just how much further they could go, with COVID-19 turning their lives upside down while simultaneously bringing an end to their year.
“Two days after that, they cancelled the season. We were in the Final Eight of the Open Tournament with a chance to go to the Final Four,” David Gee, who has serves as an assistant alongside head coach Don Bowen, said of the Avengers’ misfortune from last March.
The good news? Many of the players from last year’s squad are back in tow, ready to make the most of whatever 2021 has in store for them.
“I think we return a lot of experience,” said Gee. “My captains here have played in multiple state championship games. Sophomore year, we won, freshman year, we were in the finals, so they have been around winning programs since we’ve been here and they’ve been a big part of why we continue to win.”
The 2021 roster has seven seniors on it, with Jack McMullen and Andrew Plympton serving as co-captains, each ready to lead their team to victory.
“I’m really excited because at one point I wasn’t sure that we were going to have a season,” McMullen said. “I’ve been playing with these guys for eight years, so one last hoo-rah with them, I’m really looking forward to it and I’m going to make the most out of it.”
As far as the burden of having to sport a mask while running up and down the court, McMullen sees it as only a minor inconvenience, so long as the games are able to be played.
“If that’s what it takes, I definitely don’t mind it at all,” he said.
His co-captain is equally excited to see where this year takes the Avengers.
“All of these guys have worked so hard and we all just came together and agreed that we’re just going to go as hard as we can and see what we can make of this last season. Hopefully we can turn it into a championship run,” Plympton said.
McMullen isn’t just hoping for a title to close out his high school career, he is expecting one.
“If we play hard and like we can, there’s no reason why any team should beat us,” he said confidently.
Gee is excited to see the culmination of the past four years end with a memorable, albeit shortened final season for the seven seniors.
“Most of them have been with the program for four years and all of them are used to winning,” he said. “They have high goals and they deserve it because they’re a talented group. They’re great friends, they have great chemistry and we expect big things this year.”
The Avengers are set to open up play next Thursday at home against Rogers with a 7 p.m. tip.
*********
On the girls’ end, Dave Maccarone is set to take over the reigns as head coach of the varsity team this coming season after leading the jayvee squad in 2020.
“I’m super excited to be here to get the position as the head coach and I’m excited for the girls that we actually have an opportunity to play basketball,” he said.
The Avengers posted a 9-9 mark in Division I play last year, as they enter 2021 looking to see how far they can go after being denied the opportunity to complete last season in its entirety.
“I think we have solid, smart seniors and we have a really good young group who wants to learn. They come here every day trying to get better,” Maccarone said.
Unfortunately, one of their top players Alexa Mega is currently in the middle of quarantine after having tested positive for the virus.
“She’ll be back on the 14th and then she’s got a six-day return and then four more practices,” her coach said, listing the timetable she is facing. Mega will likely miss out on the first two games of the season, but hopefully no more than that.
Maccarone has confidence that her teammates can fill the void until then.
“We’re going to be competitive in a lot of games. The girls are awesome, they’re a great group and they all want to learn,” he said.
EG is set to open the season at home against South Kingstown next Wednesday before welcoming in North Kingstown on Friday.
Follow Nick Cantor on Twitter @cantornick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.