Prout takes on EG
Laura Paton

Photo by Laura Paton

The Avengers girls soccer team was defeated by Prout Saturday afternoon, after the Crusaders scored the only goal of  the match. The Avengers now hold a 4-3 record and will play next on Saturday at 5 p.m. against Chariho. PICTURED: EG’s Meave Phinney (2) and Prout’s Caitlin Conroy (8) compete for possession of the ball during the game at Prout. See more on page B2.

 

