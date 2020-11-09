Photo by Laura Paton
The Avengers girls soccer team was defeated by Prout Saturday afternoon, after the Crusaders scored the only goal of the match. The Avengers now hold a 4-3 record and will play next on Saturday at 5 p.m. against Chariho. PICTURED: EG’s Meave Phinney (2) and Prout’s Caitlin Conroy (8) compete for possession of the ball during the game at Prout. See more on page B2.
