EAST GREENWICH—The town council and school committee held its statutory pre-budget meeting on Monday to discuss changes to the budget, prepare for the coming compilation of next year’s budget and incorporate proposed changes to state funding for education. Initial budgeting formulae suggest that the district could receive $600K more from the state in aid monies next year than it did in the current budget cycle, but the number was met with disbelief by members of the school committee.
“As we go into this budget cycle, I want us to remain cognizant of the programmatic issues and expectations for us going forward,” schools superintendent Victor Mercurio said. “This year we could not fiscally have one teacher do what she needed to do to meet the needs of the students that required a level of service. In order for us to meet those requirements, we had to have staff.”
When asked what the biggest change to the funding formula was that resulted in the stark increase in expected funding for the school district, Mercurio pointed to the necessities of accommodating an increasing student body size, and the corollary staff associated with managing it.
“Our average student membership is up, that is the total number of students enrolled per day,” Mercurio said. “We have seen some considerable gains in that. We have hired a full-time data manager who singularly focuses on that work. That number is critical for us.”
School committee member Jeff Dronzek, however, was skeptical of whether increases in the funding formula would result in actual budget gains for the district.
“I wouldn’t believe this number yet. Nothing in the formula has changed that much,” Dronzek said. “We have averaged $1,100 per kid in the past, and we have not added 600 people to our added daily membership. I wouldn’t believe too much of what we see here. The challenge that we are going to have is that we are going to need to present our budget to the town and these numbers may not change, so we may need to make some guesses.”
“We would be thrilled if we got half of this,” Dronzek added, “But it is hard to assume and we may need to have some conversations about Plan A and Plan B.”
The cause for Dronzek’s trepidation concerning the budget expectations as currently proposed is that the standard deviation for state aid in any given year is $300K, making the currently listed number exactly twice that.
“Based on what happened last year with the state aid,” Dronzek said, “I’m not ready to believe a number that changes that much without just doing some investigating first.”
Regardless of the impact of state aid, the school funds received through tax dollars is currently proposed to be raised from $35.3 million to $36.3 million, representing an increase in tax funding of more than two percent. The difference is likely to be made up for by the fact that the town’s debt service payments could decrease from $5.8 million to $4.7 million, thus freeing up some much-needed cash flow.
Importantly, in accordance with the town’s capital improvement plan, the town is attempting to limit any debt accrual to major long-term initiatives, while smaller initiatives or improvement of equipment will be handled in a pay-as-you-go fashion or through short-term borrowing.
For now, however, the next year’s budget is largely a framework within which the local government can work to plan for the future, and not a reality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.