EAST GREENWICH— Red Stripe’s East Greenwich location will begin serving lunch Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Located at 455 Main Street in East Greenwich, the popular restaurant will soon begin serving lunch along with new additions to the menu from Executive Chef Rachel Klein. Some of the new dishes that will be served at lunch will include deviled eggs, buffalo cauliflower, bacon and mushroom tart, and Basque calamari.
“Our dinner customers have been asking us to offer lunch there for awhile,” said Spencery Gossy Account Coordinator at Regan Communications Group. “We also augmented our leadership team with some great talent. Rachel Klein joined as our executive chef and Jim Brosseau as our director of operations. Finally, we felt that the local community was underserved with regards to full service, from-scratch cooking during lunchtime.”
Sandwiches, all served with a side of fries, will include a turkey BLT, tuna club, the crabby patty which is a crab cake with tarter sauce, marinated fennel, tomato and lemon, lobster roll, and grilled cheese served with house made tomato soup.
You will also be able to get lunch-sized versions of Red Stripes famous dishes such as the Atlantic Salmon, served with spiced beluga lentils, French breakfast radish, purple cauliflower, English peas, and herb yogurt, Lemon-Ricotta Ravioli, and Stake Frites.
“The lunch and dinner menus are different and our intention is to only have some of the new sandwiches and salads available during lunch,” said Gossy. “We encourage people to come out at lunch time and give these new items a try.”
First opening in 2005 Red Stripe Providence looked to create a modern take on a traditional French café, calling itself an “American Brasserie.” And has a reputation for giving customers a convivial spot to enjoy a quality lunch, dinner, or brunch at an affordable price. A decade later Red Stripe opened its second location in East Greenwich on Main Street.
“Our lunch service has been very successful in Providence since inception 13 years ago,” said Gossy. “Providence is a different market with a different clientele. So, for East Greenwich, we customized the menu specific to the market to offer some new items and old favorites.”
Since first opening 12 years ago, the restaurant has won awards for best fries in 2011 from GoLocalProv, Best Mussels in 2010 from Yankee Magazine, Best Neighborhood Restaurant in 2009 from RI Monthly, and Best New Restaurant in 2006 from RI Monthly.
