EAST GREENWICH—The East Greenwich Community Services & Parks’ Recreation Division will be offering three days of trips and activities for area children in grades one through six during the December Vacation week. Children may either sign up for a whole day of activities or simply a trip or a project.
Activities being offered by the department include a trip to Boss Ice Arena on Dec. 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., where children will have the rink to themselves. Also on Dec. 23 will be a trip to the Roger Williams Zoo from 12:50 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. for a chance to walk and visit the animals in cold weather. On Dec. 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., the Parks and Recreation Department will host a gingerbread house building and decorating event with hot chocolate served. Dec. 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the department will travel to the Artist’ Exchange for a Wild Animals trip in which children will pick an animal to decorate, clothe, assemble, stuff and seal, and will bring home their very own creation.
On Dec. 26, the department will be hosting a trip to the cinema, to be scheduled around available showtimes. And on Dec. 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the department will host a guided program on dinosaurs at the Yale Peabody Museum, followed with explorations of the museum in small groups. On Dec. 30, the department will host a Duckpin Bowling excursion at Legion Bowl in Cranston from 8:40 to 10:40 a.m., as well as an undercover mission at Patriot Place from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., in which kids will work as a team to solve a challenge by walking through interactive puzzles to gain access to clues.
Finally, on Dec. 31 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the Parks and Recreation Department will host its kid-friendly countdown to New Years, with each half-hour bringing about a new activity until the party begins in earnest.
Registration for student participation will begin on Monday, Nov. 25, and East Greenwich residents may sign up online so long as they have a preapproved online account. To get a preapproved account, obtained by submitting an online account request form to the office prior to the sign-up date. Forms for paper registrations will be available at the department’s office before the first day of registration and the office will begin enrollment on Nov. 25 by lottery. Residents are reminded that to have the best chance of getting the selection they desire, they should opt for the online option as classes will fill on a first-come basis and the office can only process forms one at a time. There are no planned alternative activities, so parents are urged to sign up as quickly as possible to ensure their child’s place as space is quite limited.
Late walk-in registrations will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 26, and Camperships and reduced fees will be made available for those on public assistance. For those needing an extended day, the office will be opening at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and will remain open until 5:00 p.m. Parents will be charged an extra $10 fee per day for all-day daycare services and an extended $5 fee for Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, as the office will be closed early for holiday on those days.
Space is quite limited for all trips and activities, so parents are urged to register now. For more information on these activities, residents can visit the town’s website or call the office at 886-8626 ext. 1.
