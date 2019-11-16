EAST GREENWICH—One-hundred-and-one years after the cessation of arms during World War I, the community of East Greenwich gathered to witness the town’s annual Veterans Day parade and to give their solemn and heartfelt thanks to those who have served and those who continue to serve in the military. It was a celebration of remembrance, with all the joys associated with the triumph of liberty, and all the sorrow left by the empty seats that those veterans who did not return. During a mid-parade wreath-laying ceremony at the corner of First and Cliff Streets, Father Joshua Barrow of Our Lady of Mercy parish extolled residents to always remember the ultimate purpose of those who serve.
“We give thanks to our military servicemen and women, who make it possible for us to gather in peace today,” Barrow said. “Today we remember those who have served, those who continue to serve our country, either home or abroad. Those still suffering the effects of their generous response in times of national need. Those families whose loved ones are away on deployment. And those who gave their lives in the line of duty.”
It was a heartfelt and all-encompassing message of respect and gratitude for veterans and their families and a reminder that, though the great conflict that brought the holiday about is now a century past, the continued sacrifices of the nation’s servicemembers remains of paramount importance to the great American experiment of liberty.
Led by the American Legion Post 15, the wreath-laying ceremony was observed by the assembled crowds, the town council, police department and Kentish Guards, as well as numerous other groups who marched in Monday’s procession. During the event, Barrow invoked the word of President Eisenhower, who first extended the holiday to incorporate all veterans rather just those who served in the Great War and throughout maintained a message of selflessness, courage and gratitude.
“On November 11, 1954, President Dwight Eisenhower called upon all citizens in the United States to observe today as Veterans Day,” Barrow said. “In his proclamation, he told us, ‘On this day, let us solemnly remember the sacrifices of all those who fought so valiantly on the seas, in the air, and on foreign shores, to preserve our heritage of freedom. And let us re-concentrate ourselves to the task of promoting an enduring peace so that their efforts shall not have been in vain.’”
“As everyone knows,” Barrow continued, “we enjoy great freedoms in this country. Veterans Day gives us an opportunity to offer grateful thanks to the men and women who put their lives on the line to defend and protect our precious liberties.”
The continued health and stability of the nation’s veterans has increasingly come into the spotlight in recent years as stories concerning the conditions of veterans’ healthcare facilities and the, at times, isolating lack of social support available to those men and women in uniform when they return home. Monday’s emphasis on the strength, peace of mind and stability needed by veterans will, it is hoped, rededicate the community’s compassion for, and service to, those who served. According to Barrow, it is they, truly, whose actions most contribute to ensuring the continuance of the American way of life.
“We know too well the price of our liberty,” Barrow said. “It is not paid in dollars or in the ink of treaties. Rather, it is paid in our nation’s most precious currency: the patriotic red blood of our nation’s sons and daughters.”
