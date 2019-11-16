EAST GREENWICH—The town council voted Tuesday to accept the third reading of its proposed amendments to the town’s sound ordinance, with the new rules going into effect immediately. The vote marked the end of a debate that has pitted many residents and the few waterfront venues against each other over whether the ordinance should be seen as a savior of residents’ wellbeing or a death knell for small businesses.
“We are very happy to have this done,” said town council president Mark Schwager. “We did our due diligence and got input from the community. We had input from residents, businesses and our acoustic expert, and we put together something we thought was a good compromise. Something that will let residents enjoy themselves and ensure that businesses can be successful.”
The new ordinance makes several changes to what level of noise is acceptable and at what times. Under the newly amended ordinance, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are all designated as “quiet nights,” and venues will have to cope with turning the volume down at 10 p.m. on those nights. Such a provision existed already for Mondays and Tuesdays, but the inclusion of Wednesday, a popular service industry night at some venues, is new. Additionally, the new ordinance lowers the maximum allowed noise levels from 65 to 60 dBa and from 75 to 65 dBc, which are decibel types that measure regular ambient and bass sounds respectively.
The research and debate over the amendment has been long going and marked at various points by disagreements between the town’s businesses and its homeowners. Tensions came to a head last month during a public forum on the issue, during which attorney for the restaurant and music venue Blu on the Water, Jeffrey Gladstone, said that voters could recycle the town council during the next election because of the ordinance.
Businesses, namely Blu and Finn’s Harborside, argued that the move would cripple their businesses, though they previously had conformed to a lower sound level. Similarly, Mark Finn, owner of Finn’s Harborside, speculated in an op-ed that the venue could lose half of its business. Neither Finn’s nor Blu, however, presented evidence to support its projections, insisting only that the ordinance will mean certain bands will no longer play the venues at all.
On the other side of the coin, residents hailed the move as necessary to ensuring a decent quality of life, with many reporting that the music from the venues travels through and shakes their homes at night.
In addressing the lingering concerns of waterfront businesses, Schwager reiterated the council’s support for any ongoing issues the businesses might face.
“There can now be a period of assessment by the businesses during the slow season,” Schwager said. “Certainly, the town is available to help them in any way to implement the necessary changes.”
The town council has stood by research carried out by sound specialist and URI professor, James Miller, whom was hired to carry out a number of tests measuring sound levels throughout the waterfront and to make recommendations based upon his findings and the existing scholarship on the subject. Ultimately, much of the new ordinance was based on his expertise, and the town’s capacity to research the issue during the busiest part of the year and to allow businesses to adapt to the changes during the quietest part of the year was essential.
“We knew the acoustic study would have to occur during outdoor entertainment season, and the process of putting it together took us through the end of Labor Day,” Schwager said.
Of note, Schwager also highlighted that the move to amend the sound ordinance was just one part of a much larger strategy for the town to assess how to make the most of the waterfront area.
“The ordinance is one part of addressing the larger issue of parking, traffic and crowd control,” Schwager said. “We are also looking at the waterfront and its potential for the town. We have money allocated for a study to help enhance recreational and residential potential in the area.”
“For that, we will put out a request for proposals after the first of January,” Schwager said. “This was just one part. We want to explore what other potential we have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.