EAST GREENWICH—The Castle Street Cottages on Rope Walk Hill in East Greenwich was awarded the 2019 Best in American Living Award for Community of the Year by the National Association of Home Builders. The new development is being touted as a national example of a “pocket neighborhood,” an increasingly popular design concept that is aimed at creating high-end feeling communities on small plots of land. The Castle Street Cottages are Rhode Island’s first bona fide pocket community and may represent a picture of the types of development that the town can expect to see in the near future.
“Receiving this prestigious award is confirmation that our vision for the Castle Street Cottages is valued throughout our industry, and I look forward to sharing this vision with the people of East Greenwich and all of Rhode Island,” said Jerry Zarrella Jr., principal of the East Greenwich Cove Builders. “With this project, we were able to capture the history and culture of East Greenwich and combine it with the social development aspect of the pocket neighborhood; a first of its kind for the area.”
Located in the densely-populated historic “Hill and Harbor” neighborhood, the Castle Street Cottages are likely to attract numerous new faces to the town, eager to be a part of what is increasingly considered to be a destination in Rhode Island.
“It is a terrific location. Jerry has done a fantastic job and is well set up for the future,” said architect Ross Chapin said, who coined the term “pocket neighborhood.” “This is a cherry.”
Popular in the Pacific Northwest, “pocket neighborhoods” are built to be sensibly sized with a shared common area to foster a close-knit sense of community and neighborliness with an increased level of contact. The new development was built on a .72-acre lot that was previously home to a number of dilapidated buildings. Consisting of nine cottage-style and coastal-inspired dwelling units, four two-family townhouses and one single-family home, the community is offering multiple price points in an effort to foster affordability.
“We truly wanted to bring something transformative to the area, and I believe we’ve done that,” Zarrella said. “We hope this development brings back a sense of community, where you can feel safe in the comfort of knowing your neighbors while providing repeatable lessons for building densely in historic neighborhoods”
Now in its 36th year, the Best in American Living Awards are meant to recognize outstanding achievement by builders and design professionals in all sectors of the residential housing industry including single-family production, custom, multifamily, affordable, remodeling, community and interiors.
The Castle Street Cottages on Rope Walk Hill will host a “Grand Reveal” to showcase its vision for the community on Nov. 23 and 24, 2019.
