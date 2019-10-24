Towns throughout southern Rhode Island are hosting Halloween events this weekend for families to enjoy!
Narragansett: 3rd Annual Costume Parade Saturday, Oct. 26 at 1pm at the Maury Loontjens Memorial Library and the Friends of the Narragansett Library are to hold their Annual Costume Parade . Meet up at the Library and join in the parade as they stroll through the Pier Area, stopping along the way for some tricks and treats! Pets are welcome! Wear your favorite costume & bring a treat bag. Wagons and strollers encouraged. No registration required. For more information contact 789-9507.
North Kingstown: Wickford Village is hosting its annual Horribles Parade on Sunday starting at 12 p.m. Kids of all ages are welcome to mars in the parade which beans promptly at 12 p.m. at town dock/end of Main Street/ Gardners Wharf. Trick or treat after the parade at participating village businesses.
East Greenwich: 26th Annual Halloween Parade & Party will be October 26th from 10:00 AM until 12:30 PM.The annual event will include a costume parade, an egg hunt, hayrides, trick or treating in the Main Street shops, refreshments and games and activities. The parade marches at 10 a.m. sharp and begins at Academy Field. This is a "helping Halloween" event so please bring a can good which will be donated to the local food cupboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.