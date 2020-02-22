KINGSTON—The University of Rhode Island will be hosting a keynote address by historian and writer Anne C. Bailey on “Historical Memory and the Debate Over Reparations.” The address is one of several events being sponsored by the university as part of its broader efforts to publicly recognize Black History Month, and will explore Bailey’s research into the history of the transatlantic slave trade and foster discussion on the issue of whether governments should give restitution to the descendants of slaves.
Bailey herself has long argued for reparations, and her latest book “The Weeping Time: Memory and the Largest Slave Auction in American History,” is largely a narrative vindication for that stance. “Weeping Time” chronicles the largest ever slave auction to take place in the United States, wherein over 400 men, women, and children were sold at an 1859 auction in Savannah, GA. The book takes its title from a term that slaves used to refer to the moment of being separated from their families during auction, when slaves would commonly beg their new owners (often in vain) to also purchase their family members so as to not be separated.
Bailey has argued that, after the issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation, efforts were made to reimburse whites for losing their property, but no efforts were made to help blacks survive with their newly found freedom.
“While there was a silence on questions of restitution for blacks, there was action for slave owning whites, who had already been the primary beneficiaries during the age of slavery,” Bailey wrote in a blog post. “It is apparent that during this period of Emancipation and its aftermath, there was little commitment to truly advancing parity and equality between blacks and whites.”
In addition to conducting exhaustive research on the Butler family, which owned the plantation where the Savannah auction took place, Bailey conducted interviews with the living descendants of slaves sold on the auction block, in an attempt to demonstrate how the memories of slavery have shaped people’s lives in the present. Her efforts have been largely praised in academic circles, with Columbia University journalism professor William Cobb speaking particularly highly of it.
“This is a graceful chronicle of a wretched moment in history. This is a work of restoration, culling a crucial narrative from the silences of the past,” Cobb said. “But most crucially, this is a restoration of the humanity to those enslaved black people who were so commonly denied it.”
Though the debate surrounding reparations–monetary funds given to the descendants of slaves as restitution–has been ongoing for more than half a century, it has recently taken a more central place in the political discourse owing largely to the high visibility of alleged instances of bias, discrimination and police brutality against black people, and particularly young black men. And it is in this context that the issue of reparations was coopted by the numerous contenders for the Democratic nomination for the presidency. Current and former presidential candidates Cory Booker, Julián Castro, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Marianne Williamson have all said that they would back legislation supporting reparations.
The debate is not without its detractors, however, and many Americans quickly point to key issues surrounding the concept of reparations such as its potential violation of the Fourteenth Amendment, the effectiveness of a bureaucracy designed to establish who are the legitimate descendants of slaves and how such a program would be funded. Proponents of reparations have also been critiqued for mischaracterizing the institution of slavery by ignoring the fact that most black African slaves were captured and sold by other black Africans and that, as of the 1860 US census, only between 1.4 and 7.4 percent of Americans actually owned slaves.
These anti-reparation arguments are not without their own problems and, indeed, the numbers concerning slave ownership are somewhat misleading as at the time of the census they are based upon there were numerous states that had already outlawed slavery, while states such as Mississippi boasted household slavery ownership rates of as high as 49 percent.
It is hoped that Bailey’s examination of historical memory and the ongoing legacy of slavery, will help to foster constructive debate about whether slavery should best be viewed as a living part of the nation’s history or as part of its past.
For now, Bailey hopes that her efforts will further inspire increased genealogical investigation and independent inquiry into the history of slavery and its intergenerational effects.
“I do hope to continue to pursue this research and suspect that other records may turn up or that other scholars may join me in building on this work,” Bailey writes at the end of “Weeping Time.” “A number of the descendants, like ace investigative sleuths, are continuing to do some excellent work identifying their ancestors. This work, when properly crosschecked with other sources, will add greatly to the telling of the ‘Weeping Time’ event and beyond.”
In addition to her teaching and writing, Bailey is also a noted public speaker and, having participated in The New York Times’s 1619 Project, and at the United Nations’ commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation. In addition to “Weeping Time,” she is the author of “African Voices of the Atlantic Slave Trade: Beyond the Silence and the Shame” and “You Can Make A Difference: The Story of Martin Luther King Jr.” Her keynote address will be presented in the Hardge Forum of the Multicultural Student Services Center on Feb. 24 at 4 p.m.
In addition to Bailey’s address, URI has already hosted and will continue to host a number of Black History Month events including a gathering of URI scholars to discuss “Slavery’s Long Shadow.” A panel moderated by professor of history and Africana studies Marcus Nevius marking the 400th year since slavery began in America, and looking at different areas that reflect the evolution of African Americans and the African American experience in the United States.
“We hope that the URI community will be able to reflect together on the African American experience, particularly slavery and its 400-year legacy, as well as recognize the significance of reflecting on the past in order to forge ahead with our collective future,” said Vanessa Wynder Quainoo, chair of URI’s Black History Month planning committee.
Further events are scheduled throughout the months of February and March including lectures and discussions that aim to educate and inspire, as well as events celebrating African American culture and art. “Til Earth and Heaven Ring! A Musical Celebration with Earl H. Bright, III,” is a concert in celebration of traditional spirit songs, spirituals, gospel and contemporary music. It aims to explore the sound of the gospel choir that provided inspiration, strength and the power it took for slaves to endure the whip and chains and to persevere through adversity and to overcome racism. “We Shall Overcome!” is an exhibit featuring art and artifacts from the expansive museum collection of Black Americana gathered and exhibited for educational purposes by Onna Moniz-John. The materials depict the construction, advertisement and legitimizing of racism and prejudice. Finally, “An Afternoon with Vatic Kuumba” will give attendees the chance to meet with a well-known local artist, activist, playwright, poet and storyteller, Vatic Kuumba, who will deliver a dramatic reading.
