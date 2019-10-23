KINGSTON—Thanks to the generosity of the University of Rhode Island’s fraternities and sororities and the wider campus community, the University’s Police Department will deliver boxes of school supplies to local communities during the next few days as part of the wider annual school supplies drive, meant to aid those children whose families may not have the resources necessary to purchase supplies.
The fourth annual school supplies drive, headed by URI Community Policing Specialist Paul Hanrahan, will provide supplies for children who need assistance in elementary schools in South Kingstown, North Kingstown and East Greenwich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.