On Thursday, Oct. 24, students in Mrs. Turchetta’s fourth grade science class at Our Lady of Mercy School did just that. ABC6 meteorologist Chelsea Priest came in to discuss her career in meteorology and how she forecasts the weather. The students were extremely engaged and had many questions for her based on their unit study of weather.
