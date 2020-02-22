EAST GREENWICH—The town government released a public service announcement on its website over the weekend concerning the ongoing coronavirus outbreak which has claimed more than 2,000 lives globally and infected more 75,000 people at the time of this writing. The announcement was originally issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and largely serves to instruct residents on hygiene best practices and how to avoid illness, as the risk of actually contracting Coronavirus in the United States is currently minimal.
“In the coming days and weeks, we expect more confirmed cases in the United States, including some person-to-person spread,” the announcement reads. “The goal of the CDC’s aggressive ongoing public health response is to prevent spread of [the coronavirus] in the United States.”
The 2019 novel coronavirus, now officially renamed COVID-19 (coronavirus disease, 2019) by the World Health Organization, is a previously unidentified strain of the Coronavirus family of viruses, which includes both the common cold and more serious ailments such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome. Since the outbreak of the new virus in Wuhan, China last month, federal health officials have continued to monitor the outbreak, and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is continuing to coordinate closely with healthcare providers throughout Rhode Island to plan and prepare for the worst.
This coordination has included the maintenance of a robust system to receive and follow-up on illness reports from Rhode Island healthcare providers and RIDOH has also regularly sent to local healthcare providers summaries of the national situation, criteria to guide evaluation of patients and guidance on specimen collection, testing and reporting. Finally, RIDOH has established a Novel Coronavirus Task Force to coordinate the preparedness steps being taken throughout the Department. It includes leadership from the State Health Laboratories, the Center for Acute Infectious Disease Epidemiology and the Center for Emergency Preparedness and Response, among other areas of RIDOH.
“The CDC believes the risk right now for people in the United States to be low. It is also important for people to remember that someone’s risk is closely tied to their recent travel history, and the travel histories of their immediate contacts,” said RIDOH director Nicole Alexander-Scott. “RIDOH is taking these steps with healthcare providers throughout the state to ensure that we are ready to respond to this evolving situation. Preparedness and collaboration are core functions of public health.”
In response to rumors of anti-Chinese discrimination, Alexander-Scott added that “Someone’s nationality alone is not a risk factor for coronavirus.”
Local healthcare providers have been instructed to evaluate patients for possible infection if they have a fever and symptoms of lower respiratory illness such as cough or difficulty breathing, as well as if they have traveled to Hubei Province, China in the two weeks before symptom onset or if they had close contact with a person who is being evaluated for coronavirus. Given the similarities between coronavirus symptoms and flu symptoms, and given that a lot of flu is currently circulating in Rhode Island, RIDOH has followed-up on individual illness reports. However, there have not been any confirmed cases of this new form of coronavirus in Rhode Island.
To date, there have been 15 cases diagnosed in the United States, including in Massachusetts, and over 75,000 cases diagnosed internationally. Experts are still learning about the range of illness from this form of coronavirus. Reported cases have ranged from mild illness similar to a common cold to severe pneumonia that requires hospitalization. So far, deaths have been reported mainly in older adults who had other health conditions. Person-to-person spread in the United States has not yet been detected. Officials are still learning more about how the novel coronavirus is spreading in China, but because human coronaviruses most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, RIDOH has recommended that residents take the same measures that healthcare providers recommend annually to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses.
