EAST GREENWICH—The town’s drug program will be hosting a substance abuse leadership conference from Oct. 19-20 at the University of Rhode Island’s W. Alton Jones Campus. The conference, modeled after the national Youth to Youth Conference, which held a successful Eastern States meeting in Rhode Island earlier in the year, will help to engage youth with friends from different communities and put them in contact with adult speakers and role models in an effort to increase their efficacy at improving their communities through leadership.
“Not only does Youth to Youth give kids skills, but it gives them valuable networking opportunities,” said town drug program director Bob Houghtaling. “At this year’s Youth to Youth Conference, we had 660 kids from all over, from all different backgrounds, offering them connection opportunities, fun, and strategies for dealing with life.”
