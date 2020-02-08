EAST GREENWICH—The town council has made available to the public a presentation delivered last week by RI Infrastructure Bank CEO Jeffrey Diehl concerning ongoing and upcoming projects being jointly undertaken by the town and the organization. The presentation was simultaneously an informative lecture and pitch to persuade the town to consider private lending when searching for capital funding.
“Mr. Diehl is the executive director and chief executive officer for the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank and he is also an East Greenwich resident, so we’re happy to have him here,” said town council president Mark Schwager.
The RI Infrastructure Bank was established in 1989 as the Clean Water Finance Agency and aims to support and finance investments in the state’s infrastructure. The Infrastructure Bank does this through a variety of means, including the issuance of bonds, originating loans and making grants, and the engagement with and mobilization of sources of public and private capital. Through its activities, the bank aims to foster infrastructure improvements that create jobs, promote economic development and enhance the environment.
The loss of state funding by almost half means that the general operating capital of the organization has been significantly hampered, but it is one of the few largely self-sustaining organizations of its kind in the state, owing to the fact that is debt-driven and makes revenue through lending money. As such, it is often able to loan towns and cities the money they need without the budgetary bloat that so often accompanies the state bureaucracy.
“Since the expansion of our mandate in 2015, we’ve leant almost $600 million to municipalities and related utilities,” Diehl said. “The Infrastructure Bank really is a hub of central municipal infrastructure investment. We’re focused now on five areas: municipal roads and bridges, energy, brownfields, water and last year our mandate was expanded to resiliency.”
Diehl explained that expensive and complicated capital projects such as schools which are normally funded piecemeal over several years, can often be paid for all at once through borrowing from the bank to help reduce the long-term costs of such projects.
“What we are trying to do is figure out how we can work with cities and towns as customers, and rethink the capital plans and how those are financed. Whether it’s through capital budgets, reserves, debt financing or market financing,” Diehl said. “A lot of what we’re trying to do is work with communities to figure out how to gear their capital budgets better.”
Since 2015, East Greenwich has borrowed over $41 million from the organization to fund eight separate improvement projects around the town. Diehl hopes that he can help to expand that relationship by having the town borrow more money through the bank rather than traditional state-budget lending.
“Not every community is going to be the same, but we are trying to have those conversations and think about how we can help and about what you might need as a town,” Diehl said. “You have a number of different fixed costs, but our programs pool different loans together, so we spread that fixed cost and you save money.”
One of the examples offered in the presentation was the $4.94 million municipal road and bridge revolving fund loan of 2017, which Diehl estimated the bank could have saved East Greenwich more than $300K on by utilizing a below-market savings structure to secure better payment options for the town.
In all, the RI Infrastructure Bank is aiming to partner with East Greenwich to develop a plan of viable infrastructure projects that might be better financed through the organization, after which disbursements would be made over time and recycled funds would be used to create more loans.
“We would love to see East Greenwich participate,” Diehl said.
The presentation slides are available on the town’s website.
