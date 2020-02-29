EAST GREENWICH—The town is marking the 20th anniversary of its workplace smoking ban, which paved the way for the state government to ban smoking in restaurants 15 years ago. Director of the town’s drug program, Bob Houghtaling, spoke about the importance of the effort, its hardships, and how the movement in East Greenwich transcended the town to become state policy.
“East Greenwich was Lexington and Concord, it was the Boston Tea Party for statewide efforts to ban workplace smoking,” Houghtaling said. “It was a really interesting battle that we had to take all the way to superior court. People lost elections over it. Businesses thought they would lose all their customers. It was a phenomenal political science lesson.”
Across the state, residents and lawmakers alike can recall the myriad battles associated with banning smoking in restaurants 15 years ago, but few recall East Greenwich’s vanguard effort five years prior that demonstrated such legislation was possible. It was that local effort in 2000, led by Houghtaling and local residents, that brought research demonstrating the harms of secondhand smoke before the town council, and tirelessly advocated for smoke-free ordinances.
In those years, however, the mere possibility of banning smoking from business establishments was anathema, and representation from large tobacco corporations were sent to lobby against the effort.
“It’s something that we now take for granted that now that there is no smoking in restaurants, but it was really controversial then. People thought they would lose business, and we had the support from the American Cancer Society and American Heart Association,” Houghtaling said. “There was all this money and health issues and politics rolled into one, and we just wanted to demonstrate our concern for our health and the future.”
“I wrote the ordinance in its rough form and brought it to the solicitor who tightened it all up,” Houghtaling continued. “And then the tobacco industry sent a lobbyist to argue against us and we had to go to court.”
The process, lengthy as it was, resulted in a superior court victory and the passage of a local ordinance banning workplace smoking. That ordinance was then used in 2005 as the framework for the state’s own anti-smoking legislation. According to the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), that law directly correlated with a steady decrease in tobacco usage among adult Rhode Islanders from 21 percent of all adults in 2004 to 16 percent in 2010. It is a legacy that Houghtaling feels local residents can be proud of.
“I am very proud that the town was able to do it. We were the first city in the state to go smoke free in the restaurants, and the statewide ban would have never happened without the ordinance of East Greenwich. We were ahead of the curve. We made a difference. We had politicians who took risk in advocating for this. I was threatened to be fired,” Houghtaling said. “It just reminds you of what a group of passionate people can do.”
